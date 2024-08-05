VAUGHAN INFRASTRUCTURE SUMMIT: Infrastructure Development Bridge to Ontario’s Long-Term Prosperity

Vaughan, ON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vaughan Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Infrastructure Summit today. As tariffs continue to harm Ontario’s export economy and the housing crisis looming large in public policy conversations, industry leaders, government officials, and experts came together to discuss the critical role of infrastructure in shaping Ontario’s future.

A key highlight explored infrastructure’s role in boosting economic competitiveness in the face of economic headwinds. In addition to deploying stimulus effects by harnessing the multiplier effect critical infrastructure work provides in an economic downtown, it also increases infrastructure capacity for a fast-growing province to drive long-term prosperity.

“Our government is making historic investments in highways, roads, and transit infrastructure to keep Ontario competitive in the face of global economic uncertainty,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “These investments strengthen our economy, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and ensure our province is ready to meet the demands of a rapidly growing population.”

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, our government is cutting red tape and streamlining approvals to accelerate critical infrastructure. These investments aren’t just about building faster; they’re about securing Ontario’s long-term competitiveness, creating jobs, and making life more affordable for families and businesses,” said Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction. “By removing unnecessary barriers, we’re ensuring that Ontario remains a place where growth happens, and communities thrive.”

The summit also explored several factors to address the housing crisis, including lowering high-taxation on new homebuilding, reducing development charges and the need to streamline the development approvals process across Ontario.

“Vaughan’s growth is a preview of what the rest of Ontario will experience over the next decade. If we want families and businesses to succeed, we need infrastructure decisions that match that pace; on roads, transit, housing, energy systems and core services like water and wastewater,” said Abdus Samad, Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Initiatives at the Vaughan Chamber. “That means accelerating projects from start to completion more efficiently and recognizing infrastructure as a foundation for long-term economic competitiveness.”

“Today’s forum once again highlighted the fact that the economic success of the region depends on investing in critical infrastructure and expansion that can meet the evolving needs of Ontario,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO). “In times of economic uncertainty, this investment is even more vital — infrastructure has a proven multiplier effect, creating jobs, supporting businesses, and providing the stable foundation communities need to thrive, both now and into the future.”

