VAXIL CHANGES WEBSITE DOMAIN NAME, PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS AND RECEIVES FINAL TSXV EXCHANGE APPROVAL ON THE DEBENTURE FINANCINGS

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United StatesNESS-ZIONA, ISRAEL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, announces that it has moved its website to a new domain – www.vaxil-bio.com . The Company is in the process of updating the website with specific information about our COVID-19 research program with respect of the potential vaccine.The Company also announces that since our recent press release dated March 15, 2020, a further, $70,000 (“Warrant Proceeds”) has been received from the exercise of 700,000 previously issued (January 2018) warrants, having an exercise price of $0.10 per warrant. Upon exercise of the warrants, an additional 700,000 common shares of the Company have been issued. The aggregate Warrant Proceeds to date amount to $997,000 and will be applied to advancing the Company’s research program.Lastly, the Company announces that further to its press release from March 4, 2020, the Company has received final TSX Venture Exchange approval in respect of the convertible debenture ($36,000) and debenture ($95,000).ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin™ successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma and received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company continues to develop ImMucintm and is also developing a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation underway at a top US academic and research institution. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit™, Vaxil’s proprietary bioinformatic approach. These SPs induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by “educating” or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil’s mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.Disclaimer: The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information please visit http://vaxil-bio.com/ or contact:

David Goren, CEO — david@vaxil-bio.com , +972 (52) 720-6000

