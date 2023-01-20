Vendasta Celebrates 15-year Anniversary

Saskatoon, Canada, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vendasta today celebrated its 15th year in operation since it was founded in 2008. From its inception around the living room of founder Brendan King, the company has grown to more than 700 employees with offices in Canada, the United States, and India.

Since its founding, Vendasta has grown to become one of the preeminent Software as a Service companies serving small and medium sized businesses and the trusted partners who help them grow.

“From the start, we have had a vision to make it easier for businesses of all sizes to access digital marketing tools and services easily and cost-effectively,” said Brendan King, CEO and one of the original seven founders of the company. “From 2012, when we started focusing on software, we chose to work with the advertising agencies, media companies, and other trusted advisors who serve those small businesses. That has fueled our incredible growth, and helped us grow into a world-wide company from our base in Canada.”

Vendasta now counts more than 60,000 trusted partners who collectively serve more than six million small and medium businesses around the world, primarily centered in the United States and Canada.

Since its early days, Vendasta has been a leader in providing “white label” software that its partners can resell under their own name and platform. “We saw the agencies struggling to find cost-effective ways to bundle digital marketing and scale their business,” said Jeff Tomlin, Vendasta’s Chief Marketing Officer and another co-founder of the company. “Early on, we realized that we needed to give our partners unique tools for serving SMBs in order to deliver amazing customer experiences.. We’ve managed to do both very effectively.”

As King surveys the next 15 years, he predicts that Vendasta’s velocity of change will pick up even more as the company moves to integrate the latest in artificial intelligence into its products, saving SMEs time and money. “The changes and innovations we have coming down the pipe are incredible,” says King. “As revolutionary as Vendasta’s products are for our customers, we think the next wave of innovation we have in store will blow people’s minds.”

Vendasta has remained a private company throughout its 15-year history, but the company has been through several successful rounds of fundraising, and expects to add to the $160M in private capital it has raised to date.

“The first 15 years set the stage for Vendasta and positioned us where we are today,” said King. “Now we will demonstrate just how powerful this business model is that we have created.”

