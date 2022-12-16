Vendasta harnesses the power of AI to reduce the technology burden for small businesses

Saskatoon (Canada), Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vendasta today announced a new product feature that harnesses the power of AI. Applying artificial intelligence within the Vendasta platform will help Vendasta partners and their customers, SMBs, use technology to interact with their audiences faster and easier.

The new features, released in Vendasta’s flagship Reputation Management and Social Marketing products, will help customers create social media posts, reply to customer reviews in context and perform other routine engagement tasks with artificial intelligence.

Integrating AI into the Vendasta platform moves the company toward its vision of democratizing technology for local businesses. The updates to Vendasta’s platform will help time-starved small businesses owners begin the process of responding to routine customer interactions like online reviews and generating social posts.

“We have been developing these new product features around-the-clock since advances in artificial intelligence were released earlier this month,” said Roy Pereira, Vendasta’s GM of Foundational Products. “These updates will help our marketing partners and their customers interact with their audiences faster by reducing the research time and improving content ideation.”

With huge advances in technology — like AI — small businesses get an important tool to help them in their race to keep up with industry giants. Recognizing the significance of releases like ChatGPT, Vendasta pivoted its product roadmap to make this kind of technology available and useful to a broader audience, fast.

“This technology is going to be a game changer for our agency partners and the small businesses they serve,” said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta. “This is an assist for every time-starved business person who struggles to keep up with the day-to-day demands of interacting with customers online in a timely manner.”

“At Vendasta, we are always looking for ways to improve and advance the efficiency of our customers and how they support the work they do in promoting local businesses,” said Pereira. “This technology will improve the experience our customers have through our martech solutions.”

These new artificial intelligence features are being rolled out today to Vendasta partners who wish to enable the products in beta. Release to all Vendasta customers is scheduled for early in the New Year. The updates to the software will do the heavy lifting of doing research and generating the opening content for social media posts, customer review responses and other related activities.

Vendasta enables businesses with tools they need to manage digital solutions for their customers. With a continued commitment and drive to deliver top notch customer martech solutions to be more effective online, Vendasta partners will continue to experience other feature benefits in 2023 to improve their productivity with their digital marketing.

—

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 65,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.



CBJ Newsmakers