Vendasta launches Local Impact Awards

Saskatoon, CANADA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — March 24, 2022 (Saskatoon, CANADA) – Vendasta today unveiled the inaugural Local Impact Awards, which honor companies providing innovative digital technology solutions and services to small and medium businesses (SMBs).

“Vendasta is celebrating local experts who leverage technology, raise the bar on customer experiences, and reap the rewards of their client success,” said Vendasta CMO Jeff Tomlin. “We are thrilled to honor the exemplary companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to driving local economies and helping small and medium businesses transform digitally. “

The awards are open to any local expert offering digital solutions to SMBs, including independent software vendors and marketing agencies. They shine a spotlight on some of the greatest success stories of experts helping local businesses through six categories:

Client Success

Strategy Excellence Award

Innovation Award

Vendor of the Year Award

Partner of the Year Award

Conquer Local Ambassador Award

Winners will be announced during a virtual awards celebration at a Conquer Local Connect virtual event this summer.

Nomination entries for the 2022 Local Impact Awards open today and close on May 31.

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than 5.5 million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers