Vendasta launches Protect Local to help businesses during COVID-19 crisis

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a company-wide coordinated effort to support small and medium businesses (SMBs) and the groups that serve them, Vendasta has pivoted its development efforts and launched a central hub of free resources for businesses weathering the COVID-19 crisis and economic downturn.“Our core purpose at Vendasta is to drive local economies,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “Half the world’s employees work at small and medium businesses. They fuel the world’s economies. They invest in our communities, create jobs, and grow the middle class. Most of all, they make our neighborhoods worth living in.”“COVID-19 is putting a disproportionate strain on them. We want to help by providing critical tools to get SMBs and their supporters through this.”Vendasta works with more than 25,000 channel partners who provide digital solutions to over 3.5 million local businesses worldwide. Their partners include marketing agencies, media companies, financial groups, telcos, and more.Protect Local seeks to help Vendasta’s partners and companies like them with white-label and ready-to-use resources for local businesses. The free, public resources are available to all at https://www.vendasta.com/protect-local.What you’ll find:- Email templates, #ProtectLocal social media images and filters, and posters for local businesses.

- Timely blogs that provide available government resources, digital business strategies, and tips for working at home effectively.

- Access to the Local Business Online Toolkit: free Vendasta Platform-based tools for helping local businesses transition to connecting and selling online, including a no-cost online store (coming soon), products that support local business communications and marketing, booking and scheduling software, automated reporting, and more.

- Vendasta Platform functionalities in support of remote work, with phone system integration and remote meeting solutions (coming soon).

- Dynamic training resources for starting a marketing agency, or growing an existing agency.Vendasta will continuously update the Protect Local page as new training, resources, and platform functionalities become available at https://www.vendasta.com/protect-local.Looking for ways to support local businesses?SHARE THE PAGE with your friends, family, and colleagues.

SIGN UP FOR FREE if you serve small and medium businesses in your area.About Vendasta:Vendasta provides an end-to-end commerce platform to 25,000+ customers who sell digital products and services to more than 3.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These customers include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of SaaS technologies that they can sell under their own brand to SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes task, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer’s brand. They enjoy one integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking to understand how they are doing and how they can improve performance. Vendasta has a growing team of more than 375 people based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, and has been named one of Canada and North America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row.Media Contact Information:Dani Mario

