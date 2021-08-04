Vendasta welcomes JazzHR to Marketplace

Saskatoon, CANADA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vendasta is proud to welcome JazzHR to its wholesale marketplace, marking the first time partners can sell hiring software to small- or medium-sized businesses (SMBs) directly from the platform.

Vendasta partners and their SMB clients can use JazzHR to automate and simplify hiring tasks using an intuitive applicant tracking system that helps managers find more qualified candidates faster. The JazzHR integration allows users to monitor key recruiting metrics, including new jobs, candidates, and hires, from one central location.

“Small and medium-sized businesses face many challenges in their day-to-day operations, and two of the greatest hurdles are retaining and recruiting qualified employees. JazzHR wants to help SMBs with both,” said Vendasta GM/EVP of Marketplace Ed O’Keefe. “Through Vendasta’s Business App, SMBs can now hire faster and smarter from the same sign-on as the rest of their digital needs.”

“JazzHR is delighted to join the Vendasta Marketplace as its first hiring solution,” said JazzHR Chief Marketing Officer Allie Kelly. “With the labor market rapidly evolving, recruiting teams everywhere must quickly adapt in order to stand out. JazzHR’s intuitive recruiting tools are critical for both partners and clients to continue growing their businesses.”

The addition of JazzHR marks the expansion of Vendasta’s Marketplace into its ninth reseller software category, HR & Recruitment solutions. Vendasta partners are also able to become the local experts for their SMB clients by activating and reselling solutions in:

Marketing & Advertising

CRM & Customer Success

Productivity & Collaboration

Connectivity & Security

Ecommerce & Inventory

Booking & Scheduling

Billing & Payments

Legal & Insurance

Partners interested in using or selling JazzHR can activate the product in Marketplace today. To explore Marketplace and the Vendasta Platform, sign up for free.

About Vendasta

At Vendasta, our core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our end-to-end platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to their digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 50,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than five million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help small and mid-sized companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR’s best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

