Vendasta welcomes Lisa Reeves to Board of Directors

Saskatoon, Sask., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vendasta, the leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for companies selling digital solutions to small and medium businesses (SMBs), is proud to introduce Lisa Reeves to its Board of Directors.Reeves is an executive with deep knowledge of SaaS and enterprise software models. Her broad and diverse career provides Vendasta with critical insights for go-to-market, product, and strategy that will benefit the company’s partners and their SMB clients.“Lisa is a valuable voice for our board and we are grateful for her insights,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “She brings deep knowledge of SaaS software and more than 20 years of world-class strategy, product development, and operations expertise. Her impact is already being felt and we could not be more pleased to have her join our board.”Reeves is the Chief Product Officer at Zenefits, a leading all-in-one digital HR platform for SMBs. Prior to Zenefits, she was in corporate strategy at Workday. Reeves joined WDAY in the acquisition of GridCraft, a venture-backed data analytics company where she was co-founder/CEO. Before GridCraft, she was the GM for the GoToMyPC line of business where she had P&L responsibility for the company’s flagship product line. Reeves joined Citrix from Vista Ventures, a venture fund focused on early-stage tech investments, where she was a general partner. Prior to Vista, she spent 14 years at SAP—nine years on the operational side, and five years leading SAP Ventures, the corporate VC arm of SAP. She’s a Blackstone Entrepreneur and a Techstars mentor in Colorado. “Having the opportunity to join such a capable and experienced board is gratifying, and I’m thrilled to be providing direction to a company whose vision aligns so well with my focus: to help level the playing field for the businesses that truly power our economy,” said Reeves. “The outstanding work that Vendasta does to bring technology to small and medium businesses through professional agencies that understand the local context is critical work and I look forward to contributing to their success.”To learn more about Vendasta and its Board of Directors, visit our website.About Vendasta

Vendasta provides an end-to-end commerce platform to 30,000+ customers who sell digital products and services to more than four million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These customers include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of SaaS technologies that they can sell under their own brand to SMB customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes task, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation. SMBs are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer’s brand. They enjoy an integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking to understand how they are doing and how they can improve performance. Vendasta has a growing team of more than 450 people based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, and has been named one of Canada and North America’s fastest-growing companies for six years in a row.AttachmentLisa-Reeves-pr-imageDani Mario

