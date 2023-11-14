Ventus Respiratory Technologies and Galvion Announce Strategic Partnership

Toronto, Ontario & Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ventus Respiratory Technologies , which has pioneered a new standard of respiratory protection for law enforcement, the armed forces, and first responders, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Galvion.

Galvion is a world leader in designing, developing, and delivering mission-critical head, face, and torso protection, as well as intelligent power and data management systems, for military and tactical teams such as Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Ventus’ TR2 Tactical Respirator has been selected as an official accessory for Galvion’s Caiman line of helmet systems. The TR2 is Ventus’ flagship product and is the first and only fully CE-certified tactical respirator of its kind on the market. It is capable of filtering ≥99% of solid airborne particulates down to 0.06μm, as well as 97% of oil-based particles down to 0.3μm, protecting the wearer from toxic exposure in a compact and lightweight form factor.

“Galvion’s mission is highly aligned with the Ventus mission, creating innovative equipment that is effective, certified, and low-burden, so that it does not hinder performance,” said Arjun Grewal, CEO of Ventus, who previously spent 20 years with the Canadian Armed Forces. “Future-proof equipment design is also a key driver of our alignment with Galvion. Both the Galvion and Ventus platforms are designed to incorporate electronics, communications headsets, and other equipment that supports sensors, biometrics, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and voice-operated applications. Both companies see eye-to-eye on protecting those who protect us, now and well into the future.”

In December 2022, Galvion was awarded a contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to supply its flagship Batlskin Caiman® ballistic helmet system to any NATO nation, which can now conveniently procure these helmet systems directly through the NSPA.

“We believe that integration with a leading helmet system such as Galvion’s will help to drive adoption of the TR2 throughout the NATO countries” added Grewal. “To date, respiratory protection for non-CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) threats has been an oversight that has resulted in countless illnesses and injuries, which has only recently been recognized by Veterans Affairs agencies through legislation such as the US PACT Act. This means there is now a certified, integrated option to protect soldiers from chronic, toxic exposure to particulate matter, exhaust, fumes, fuels, sand, and burn pits.”

Ventus is backed by ONE9 and Kensington Capital. ONE9 is Canada’s first and only venture capital fund and accelerator focused purely on national security and critical infrastructure technologies.

Figure 1. Ventus TR2 Tactical Respirator and Galvion Helmet Integration

-##-

About Ventus Respiratory Technologies

Ventus Respiratory Technologies has pioneered a new standard of respiratory protection for military, police, and first responders. Its flagship product, the TR2, is positioned to become the global standard as the only fully CE-certified particulate respirator in this class, on the market. The TR2 protects the wearer from toxic exposure with class-leading filtration in a compact, lightweight, breathable, and interoperable form factor. Its technology-forward design provides a platform for the integration of sensors, biometrics, IoT, and voice-operated applications. Ventus is veteran-run and has direct access to an elite special forces end-user military network, and a growing number of distribution partners worldwide. Learn more: https://ventusrespiratory.com/

About Galvion

Galvion designs, develops, and delivers mission critical head, face, and torso protective solutions as well as intelligent power and data management systems for the world’s most demanding military and tactical teams. The company’s products and technology continue to evolve beyond purely passive protection, focusing on active systems that enhance performance and survivability, with an eye to the ever-changing demands of the modern battlefield. Through advanced design, end-user insight and intelligent integration, Galvion engineers uniquely customized solutions that go beyond what was once thought possible.

Privately owned with ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the US, Montreal in Canada and Bristol in the UK, Galvion works proactively to solve the problems left unsolved by others. Learn more: https://www.galvion.com/

About NPSA

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is NATO’s main services provider, delivering a broad spectrum of integrated capabilities for the Alliance, its member nations and partners. The Agency brings together NATO’s logistics support and procurement activities, providing effective and cost-efficient multinational support solutions. NSPA is a customer-funded agency, operating on a “no profit – no loss” basis. Learn more: https://www.nspa.nato.int/

Media Contact:

Exvera Communications Inc.

Brittany Whitmore

Email: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers