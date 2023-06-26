Ventus Selected as BETA Program Exhibitor for Collision Conference

Toronto, Ontario, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ventus Respiratory Technologies , creator of the next generation of particulate respiratory protection for military, police, and first responders, is announcing that it has been selected as a BETA program exhibitor for this week’s Collision Conference. Find Ventus on Tuesday, June 27, at stand number B305 ( venue map ).

Ventus is backed by ONE9 and Kensington Capital. ONE9 is Canada’s first and only venture capital fund and accelerator focused purely on national security and critical infrastructure technologies.

Collision is one of the world’s largest tech conferences; it runs from June 26-29 at the Enercare Center in Toronto. The BETA program selects the best post-launch companies from 19 different industries based on growth potential, impact, product, team, pitch quality, and cool factor.

At Collision, Ventus will showcase its flagship product, the TR2, which is a first-mover in the tactical respirator category, and the only CE-certified particulate respirator of its kind on the market. Its innovative design also allows it to serve as a platform for the integration of sensors, biometrics, IoT, and voice-operated applications.

“To date, there has been no standard issue particulate respiratory protection for those serving on the front lines,” said Arjun Grewal, CEO of Ventus, who previously spent 20 years with the Canadian Armed Forces, including numerous deployments in Afghanistan. “While things like gas masks to protect against chemical weapons have been in use for years, there has remained a significant gap in the market for protection from chronic, toxic exposure to particulate matter, exhaust, fumes, fuels, sand, and burn pits.”

In the U.S. alone, more than 500,000 toxic exposure-related claims have been filed, and more than $1 billion in benefits have already been awarded to veterans and their survivors under the PACT Act , which was signed into law in August of 2022.

“The U.S. is leading the way when it comes to driving awareness of service-related respiratory illness, and we at Ventus are committed to driving this education in Canada and beyond in collaboration with our NATO allies,” added Grewal. “We implore leadership to see this as an opportunity to learn from the leadership in the U.S. and the PACT Act, and to put protective, preventative measures into the hands of our service women and men, it is their duty to protect and duty to care.”

Eye and ear protection have been standard requirements for nearly all soldier and police training for decades, but respiratory protection has lagged. Ventus believes that this is changing.

“Respiratory protection is the future. We are developing enhanced protection alongside enabling the TR2 to be a platform for capabilities such as hands-free verbal command and voice-to-text that can operate drones, robots, and other technologies,” added Grewal. “Because the mask has access to the oronasal area, we are also collaborating with biometric tech developers to integrate sensors that can collect unique physiological data that will provide information on respiratory rates, O 2 and CO 2 content, and more, offering insight into the individual’s health, while also identifying environmental contamination. Protection first, IoT next.”

-##-

About Ventus Respiratory Technologies

Ventus Respiratory Technologies designs and manufactures the next generation of respiratory protection for military, police, and first responders worldwide. Its flagship product, the TR2, is positioned to become the global standard as the only fully CE-certified particulate respirator on the market. It protects the wearer from toxic exposure with class-leading filtration in a compact, lightweight, breathable, and interoperable form factor. Its technology-forward design provides a platform for the integration of sensors, biometrics, IoT, and voice-operated applications. Ventus is veteran-founded and has direct access to an elite special forces end-user military network, and a growing number of distribution partners worldwide. Learn more: ht tps://ventusrespiratory.com/

Media Contact:

Exvera Communications Inc.

Brittany Whitmore

Email: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers