Verdyn Announces Strategic Investment from Hammond Power Solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verdyn Inc. (“Verdyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a strategic investment from Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”), a North American leader in the design and manufacture of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. This partnership aligns Verdyn’s next-generation power-quality solutions with HPS’s market access and leading distribution footprint, accelerating Verdyn’s growth and enabling HPS to expand into complementary power-quality offerings.

Founded in 2019, Verdyn deploys innovative power-electronics-based solutions that ensure the delivery of power at the highest quality to support the global energy transition. The Company designs and manufactures full-scale systems that enhance reliability, efficiency, and resilience across industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications. Most recently, Verdyn installed the world’s largest Dynamic Voltage Restorer (DVR) project for a utility in Eastern Canada at their customer’s manufacturing facility — an installation that underscores the Company’s capability to deliver mission-critical, utility-scale power-quality solutions. By combining advanced engineering, hardware, software, and lifecycle support, Verdyn enables its customers to operate more efficiently, extend asset life, and meet the growing demand for stable and sustainable power.

“We’re proud to have Hammond Power Solutions join us as a strategic partner,” said Denis Steyn, Chief Executive Officer of Verdyn. “Their collaboration brings not only capital, but deep industry expertise and market reach. Together, we can scale Verdyn’s advanced power-quality technologies faster and deliver greater value to industrial and infrastructure customers navigating the energy transition.”

“Our partnership with Verdyn provides HPS with strategic access to leading-edge power-quality technology and deeper insight into emerging trends shaping the energy transition,” said Adrian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Hammond Power Solutions. “It also opens the door for us to co-deploy and bundle our transformer solutions within Verdyn’s advanced power systems, creating joint go-to-market opportunities that leverage the strengths of both organizations.”

Financial terms of the transaction remain confidential.

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Verdyn with respect to the transaction.

About Verdyn Inc.

Verdyn was founded in 2019 with a vision to become a leader in high-performance, power-electronics-based solutions that deliver high-quality power to support the global energy transition. The Company delivers its solutions through innovative hardware, software, and services designed to provide leading power quality solutions that extend equipment life and enhance reliability for mission-critical industrial, commercial, and infrastructure customers. Verdyn’s platform is built to address the increasing demand for high-performance electrical systems in an era of electrification and digital transformation.

About Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc (“HPS”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

For more information:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (647) 278-5115



CBJ Newsmakers