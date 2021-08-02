Versapay Bolsters Board of Directors With Two FinTech Veterans

Toronto, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Versapay Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation solutions, announced the addition of Caroline Donahue and Leah Sweet to its board of directors. Both bring a wealth of experience in the FinTech industry, and their appointments position Versapay to continue its expansive growth in the B2B payments and AR automation market.

Caroline Donahue was formerly the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Intuit, where she excelled for over 20 years, leading marketing, multi-channel sales, corporate communications, and global expansion. Caroline also serves on the boards of Experian plc, GoDaddy, Computer History Museum, and Emerge America.

Leah Sweet was formerly the Senior Vice President of Global Design, Delivery, and Operations at PayPal, where for eight years she spearheaded end-to-end planning and execution for over 100 products delivered to more than 200 markets across 34 geographies. Leah also serves on the boards of BMC Software and GoDaddy.

Versapay helps mid-sized companies transform their billing and payments processes by connecting them with their customers over the cloud, allowing them to increase efficiency, accelerate cash flow, and improve customer experience.

“Caroline and Leah’s extensive expertise in go-to-market strategies, agile product practices, and global expansion will be invaluable to Versapay. We are growing rapidly, and their experience scaling businesses will be important to our continued success,” said Versapay’s CEO Craig O’Neill.

“There is a tremendous market opportunity for companies to solve the complex challenges of managing B2B payments, one that Versapay is well-positioned to lead in,” said Caroline Donahue. “I’m very excited to support Versapay as they fundamentally transform how businesses manage accounts receivable.”

“Versapay’s focus on enabling seamless collaboration between AR teams and their customers is unrivaled, helping finance departments both achieve back-office efficiencies and improve customers’ experience,” said Leah Sweet. “I’m thrilled to be supporting Versapay during this exciting phase of growth.”

About Versapay

Versapay is focused on driving accounts receivable efficiencies and accelerating companies’ cash flow by connecting AR teams with their customers over the cloud. The Versapay Network makes billing and payments easy for buyers and sellers, reducing costs and eliminating paper, checks, and manual processes. Based in Toronto and Atlanta with a remote culture that enables employees to work from anywhere, Versapay is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm. Learn more at versapay.com.

