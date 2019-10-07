Veterans matter: issues that matter

OTTAWA, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Royal Canadian Legion would like to see Veterans’ issues become a higher priority not only throughout the federal election period, but all year. The Legion is reinforcing its advocacy agenda , which focuses on priority concepts related to:

Care & Commitment: ensuring the lifelong financial security and care of our Veterans and their familiesHomelessness & Suicide: making a tangible commitment to create a strategy to end Veteran homelessness; and taking concrete action to combat operational stress injuries and Veteran suicideRecognition & Remembrance: taking greater responsibility to remember that Veterans maintain our freedoms and we have a duty to recognize this through our supportive actionsReleased earlier this year in a letter to each Canadian Member of Parliament, the Legion’s full advocacy agenda can be found publicly at www.Legion.ca, and outlines 17 key items that need immediate attention.“We would like all Canadians and all political parties to think seriously about what we’ve identified,” says Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine, CD. “It’s the result of a lot of experience with these matters, and is essentially a roadmap to improved veteran care and support in our country.”Through its ongoing advocacy work with partners and as a result of internal programs and events, member feedback and contact with Veterans via more than 1,400 Service Officers across the country, the Legion is in constant touch with what matters to Veterans and actively advocates on their behalf.The Legion also raises funds during its National Poppy Campaign, which this year begins on October 25. Donated Poppy Trust Funds are distributed to support Veterans, their families, communities, and to promote Remembrance. The Legion organizes and conducts the National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, in addition to many other ceremonies across the country on November 11.About The Royal Canadian LegionFounded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With more 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca/ 343-540-7604

