Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Announces Grant of Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (the “Company” or “Vibe”) is pleased to announce a grant of options to a director of the Company.

In conjunction with the appointment of Aaron Johnson to the Company’s board of directors on August 22, 2019, Mr. Johnson has been granted options (“Options”) to purchase up to 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) for a period of two years, each Option being exercisable at a price per Common Share equal to the greater of: (i) the closing price of the Common Shares on October 9, 2019 as traded on the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange; or (ii) $0.20.About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. Company Contact:Mark Waldron, CEO

