Victory Square Health Increases Monthly Production of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits to Meet Increased Demand with New Manufacturing Agreement with Gold Analisa Diagnostica Ltda

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Health Inc./Safetest (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) – is pleased to announce entering into a manufacturing contract for their IgG and IgM Rapid Test Kits for the detection of Covid-19 for sales and distribution globally.The latest manufacturing agreement will allow the company to produce an additional 5,000,000 VS Health Covid-19 Rapid Tests monthly for Global distribution.This additional manufacturing contract will also enable the Company to enter into additional global sales agreements in various industries which have shown interest, including retail, hospitality, pharmaceutical, correctional facilities, casino, border services, education, airport, military, government, and more.“Based on our outreach and discussions, the demand for our exclusive test from distributors around the world is very high,” said Victory Square Health CEO Felipe Peixoto. “Given that demand, this new capacity-building manufacturing contract is a significant boost to our plan to be a positive solution around the world. To that end, Victory Square Health is committed to providing assistance to as many nations as possible through these distribution channels.”The new Victory Square Health/Safetest manufacturer is Gold Analisa Diagnostica Ltda., a Government-recognized manufacturer of bio products in Brazil and has operated for over 30 years. Gold Analisa is ISO 9001: 2015 certified by DNV – DET NORSKE VERITAS in the scope of production, marketing and technical-scientific advisory services for products for in vitro diagnostic use. Gold Analisa has Anvisa’s Good Manufacturing and Control Practices certificate with hivital , and also participates in the PNCQ – National Quality Control Program, sponsored by SBAC – Sociedade Brasileira de Análises Clínicas. Gold Analisa has a distribution network that aims to be close to customers, covering the entire national territory of Brazil.“We’re completely energized by this critical new manufacturing contract which will allow Victory Square Health to fulfill the tremendous demand for its exclusive Rapid Test kits on a global scale,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies, of which Victory Square Health is a portfolio company. “We are actively working together on other production partnership agreements to further increase our production capacity.”Disclaimer:

CBJ Newsmakers