Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for North America with ProNorth Medical Corp.

Victory Square Health has entered into a new sales & distribution agreement with ProNorth Medical Corporation to provide its Safetest 15 minute Covid-19 Rapid Testing kits in the United States of America and in Canada* following Health Canada approvals.

ProNorth Medical currently has multi-million dollar PPE products sales and distribution contracts with government, hospitals, and the private sector across North America.

North America has seen an additional 135,622 cases totaling 10,573,000 and 250,632 deaths from Covid-19 as of November 9, 2020 (source: Code 19 Alert)

VSH Safetest Antibody Rapid Test products are critical because they identify if one has had or is currently infected with the Covid-19 virus. The end-user would know if previously infected with the virus, will have the antibodies present

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales & distribution agreement with ProNorth Medical, a North American Sales and Distribution Company, to sell its Safetest 15 minute Covid-19 Rapid Testing kits in the United States of America and in Canada* following Health Canada approvals.ProNorth Medical has been proudly servicing Medical, Veterinary, and Dental professionals across North America for the past 9 years. ProNorth Medical CEO Robert Horne has a 30 plus year record in the medical sales and distribution sector, having worked with Johnson & Johnson for over 25 years prior to launching ProNorth Medical Corporation in 2011. ProNorth Medical currently has multi-million dollar Canadian and USA tested PPE products sales and distribution contracts with government, hospitals, and the private sector. ProNorth Medical clients in Canada include Hamilton Health Sciences Centre, The Ottawa Hospital, Vitalite Health Network, Service New Brunswick and Horizon Health. In addition, ProNorth Medical will engage with strategic film industry partners in the United States to provide major film studios, production companies, talent and crew with Safetest Covid-19 Testing products for detecting the antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2.“I am very pleased to have partnered with Victory Square Health to quickly and efficiently distribute and sell its Safetest Covid-19 suite of testing products to our network in the USA and hopefully soon throughout Canada with health approvals,” said Robert Horne, CEO ProNorth Medical. “Our Company has already received inquiries and requests/demand for the VSH Safetest Covid-19 Rapid test from our extensive network in America.”Felipe Peixoto, CEO of VSH said, “The global vaccination process is a positive step towards tackling the world pandemic crisis, however, that will take many months if not years to cover the global population. Our Antibody Rapid Test products are critical in the process because they identify if one has had or is currently infected with the Covid-19 virus. By simply taking a drop of blood, the end-user, if previously infected with the virus, will have the antibodies present and know that he/she is not urgently required to take a vaccination.”The Safetest 15 minute Covid-19 Rapid Testing kit enables the user to receive results with 96.6% sensitivity in 15 minutes by a simple blood sample similar to that of a hand held diabetes reader that resembles a pregnancy test stick. This highly accurate test enables the participant to quickly detect if they have Covid-19 antibodies in 15 minutes.The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test has been granted permission by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States to commence marketing, sales and distribution under the emergency use authorization (EUA). The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test has been approved for sale and distribution in the European Union and submitted for review and approval in Canada.VS Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.Disclaimer:

