Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company is the first to be approved by the São Paulo State Government Covid-19 Innovation Programme

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Health Inc./Safetest (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) creator of the only Covid-19 Testing product approved in the Ideiagov program supported by the São Paulo State Government for immediate trials and application in the State to start August 28, 2020.The Analysis Committee comprised of the Economic Development Secretariat and published in the official Gazette of the State of São Paulo met on July 31, 2020 with the objective of evaluating the proposals from companies vying for the opportunity to have their Covid-19 products approved.The proposals were analyzed in three separate phases to select a Covid-19 test that is reliable and cost effective for the purposes of being used in a public health program. Victory Square Health/Safetest was selected as their first choice.Stage one consisted of an initial screening to analyze the adequacy of the product. The second stage required the opinions from registered technicians while also analyzing proposed products. The third and final stage verified the relevance, adequacy, and merit of the proponent.In this program, VS Health/Safetest will have access to specialists from Hospital das Clínicas, the São Paulo State Health Department, the São Paulo Institute of Technological Research – IPT and the São Paulo State Data Processing Company – PRODESP, for guidance and support in the implementation of pilot projects, in addition to the use of laboratory infrastructure. Also, will apply the solution in real-life environments to validate the solution at Hospital das Clínicas and other agencies, providing scalability in the public health system.As of August 26, 2020 Brazil has recorded 3.72 million Covid 19 cases with 118,000 deaths. The state of São Paulo has reported 776,000 Covid-19 cases and 29,194 deaths . The São Paolo State figures represent 27% of the entire Covid-19 cases and deaths in Brazil.This initial approval of the Safetest Covid-19 antibody test by The São Paulo Government will give the company an exclusive start for application in São Paulo and for opportunities for further growth and contracts, financing, and related expansion of their exclusive product.Victory Square Health/Safetest’s Covid-19™ test products were featured in Forbes Brasil (https://forbes.com.br/) in June 2020.Disclaimer:

