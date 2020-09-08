Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale & Use of Safetest  Covid-19 Antibody Test for the Country of Brazil

Victory Square Health received Brazilian ANIVSA approval for Safetest ELISA antibody test for distribution, sale, and usage throughout Brazil and export to Mercosur Countries (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay)Safetest Covid-19™ test enables the user to verify where they are infected, were infected or have never been infected with Covid-19Company ready for mass sale and distribution of ELISA Test in third largest Covid-19 infection rate Country to detect virus and help curb the spreadThis approval increases the company’s reach to the entire country of Brazil from prior accelerator approval from State of São Paulo release announced in late AugustVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announced today that it was granted approval on Tuesday September 8, 2020 by The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) to commence marketing, sales and distribution for its Safetest ELISA Covid-19 assay for detecting the antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2, until 2030.Safetest Covid-19 IgG /IgM has demonstrated to the U.S. FDA & Brazilian authorities 93.3% sensitivity and 98.7% specificity. With 4,500,000 confirmed cases and 127,000 deaths as of September 8, 2020, Brazil has the third highest number of cases in the world with a population of 210 million.“Our mission is to help the global community curb the spread of Covid-19 by delivering the best tests in the market,” said Felipe Peixoto, CEO of Victory Square Health. “This approval from Brazil now breaks down many barriers for the Company to export its Safetest Elisa products to Mercosur Countries (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela),” said Peixoto. Approval from the government of Brazil allows for export to qualifying Mercosur countries. The antibody data provided by the Safetest Covid-19 IgM/IgG Elisa test kit covers both immunoglobulins type M (IgM) and G (IgG). When IgM antibodies are present, they can indicate that a patient has an active or recent infection with SARS-CoV-2. When IgG antibodies are present, it indicates a past infection and exposure.“Based on our outreach and discussions, the demand for this critical test from distributors around the world is very high,” said Victory Square Health CEO Peixoto. Peixoto continues “Victory Square Health is poised to meet the growing need from countries focused on detection, and reducing the potential curve with the second wave this Fall. We are confident with our exclusive suite of products and their important capabilities to meet government demand during this Pandemic,” said Peixoto.Elisa like Safetest Covid-19 antibody test results are crucial for developing a clear understanding of immunity thresholds and characteristics of infected individuals. High sensitivity antibody tests provide detailed profiles of populations and individuals. This information helps to accelerate the development of vaccines and provides crucial insight into natural immunity and potential thresholds, if they exist. This information will get people back to work, school and normalcy faster and safer.“We are ready and excited to work with these important agencies and health practitioners using Safetest Covid-19,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square. “The test has demonstrated excellent reliability through valid data, and we’re energized by the opportunity to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic.”The Company is currently engaging various industries including but not limited to retail, hospitality, pharmaceutical, correctional facilities, casinos, sport, border services, education, transportation, military, government, and more. Safetest ELISA Covid-19™ tests will be available in next coming weeks.Victory Square Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Victory Square Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient's care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen's Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.Disclaimer:The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios

Email: alexandros@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 778-867-0482Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: howard@victorysquare.com

Forward Looking StatementThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries, including Victory Square Health Inc., and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "continues", "project", "potential", "possible", "contemplate", "seek", "goal", or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should" or "would", or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.



