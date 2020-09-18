Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company V2 Games Acquires Techstars 2019 Alumni Company “GameOn”

GameOn makes it easier, faster and safer to get in the game through free play prediction games for the everyday fan, with real cash prizes.Alumni of one of the world’s leading accelerators, Techstars, as well as the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs program.Distribution partnership with Comcast, delivering live prediction to bars and homes nationwide.White-label partnership with NBCUniversal, building partner-branded prediction games for reality TV programming.Winner of The Players’ Impact NBA All-Star Pitch Contest.VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — V2 Games Inc. (“V2 Games” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets and IP of GameOn App Inc. (“GameOn”) in an all-stock transaction. V2 Games will issue Shares to the GameOn shareholders at a price of C$0.25 per V2 Games Share with 12 months hold.V2 Games is a video and mobile game ventures firm focusing on royalty investments in high-value gaming projects featuring globally-recognized intellectual properties. The company generates cash flow by streaming revenue share from recognizable gaming projects. Examples of these projects include: Pacific Rim: Breach Wars, Rune: Ragnarok, Men In Black and Hello Kitty. V2 Games previously developed the hit mobile game PAC-MAN Bounce, which got over 20 million downloads.GameOn is a leading-edge gaming company providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. GameOn drives engagement and revenue through its suite of proprietary mobile and TV technologies, changing the way fans compete, watch and win through free and frictionless prediction games. GameOn builds unprecedented engagement through localized gameplay, peer-to-peer functionality, leaderboards and cash prizes, accessed on mobile, television and OTT platforms. GameOn App is currently available in all leading app stores.GameOn has entered into a distribution partnership with Comcast to deliver the GameOn-branded sports prediction experience to homes and hospitality venues across the United States. Additionally, GameOn has secured a white label partnership with NBCUniversal to build their prediction products for programming including reality TV and sports. GameOn also plays a key cog in the sports betting wheel through affiliate partnerships and licenses with key global sports betting operators.“Through exclusive and strategic partnerships with leaders like Comcast and NBCUniversal, GameOn is laying a path to reach millions of Americans with real-time predictive gaming experience, while watching their favorite events live. We’re pushing the boundaries as to how to get in the game, for what verticals and on what platforms. What we’re building is truly a game changer and our potential is unlimited,” said Matt Bailey, V2 Games new CEO. Bailey continued, “Our newly formed company has taken the lead on the next form of interactive television and gaming experiences in the marketplace.”Bailey has over a decade of experience, including executive roles with BSE Global – the owner of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center – as well as CSM Sport & Entertainment, leading client accounts such as the Harlem Globetrotters. Bailey has developed revenue-generating partnerships with key brands including Ford Motor Company, T-Mobile, Burger King and Vita Coco, and was featured in Forbes magazine.“I’m so excited to join the V2 family as its CEO. I can’t wait to work with the team to continue building amazing products for our fans and partners, and drive revenues to our bottom line,” said Bailey. “I look forward to developing our business globally and leading our team as we take V2 Games public in the fourth quarter of this year.”‘This acquisition will enable V2 Games to grow by expanding its offerings, creating strategic relationships and new revenue streams in the marketplace,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square. “GameOn’s outstanding team, technology and partners put our new company in an excellent position to capitalize on a booming gaming and sports betting market by offering unmatched products in the comfort of your own home,” said Tejani.

V2 Games will be adding key Advisors to the company. Combined, they have over 75 years of expertise in the sports, gaming, analytics, and marketing sectors. This impressive group of industry leaders combines a key depth and breadth of expertise ready and able to assist the company with its key growth strategy. The advisory board includes a highly sought after Game Changer award winner, a sport brand leader, a technology expert, and a preeminent gaming advisor.“I’m pleased to welcome an elite team of successful and trusted professionals to our advisory board who will guide us toward unprecedented growth and value for our stakeholders,” said Bailey. They include:Shauna Griffiths, SLG Impact and Sports Business Journal Game ChangerUli Becker, former President of ReebokMichael Vorhaus, prominent gaming Investor and AdvisorCheck out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST’s official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter .On behalf of the board,Shafin Diamond Tejani

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.



