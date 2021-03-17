Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update

Victory Square plans to invest up to $5,000,000 to start commercializing ventures working on the following: EV Solutions, Renewable Energy, Plant-Based Comfort Foods, Digital Assets Management, NFT for Music, Telehealth service for PETS, and Fractional TradingCompleted Acquisition of IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the USAGameOn completed an oversubscribed $5,800,000 pre-listing finance roundVictory Square Technologies Announced GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST ShareholdersFansUnite (CSE:FANS) completed an oversubscribed $13,000,000 financingImmersive Tech announced the Creation of the World’s First COVID-safe Location-Based Entertainment Virtual Reality Division “UNCONTAINED”Completed $6,000,000 Sale of VPN Platform to Cloud Nine Web3 (CSE:CNI)Exercised 350,000 warrants in Argo Blockchain PLC for a $1,488,000 gain (as at March 15th, 2021)VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to provide a corporate update for Q1 2021.Victory Square reported record net income for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, of $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18. The Company maintained this pace in Q4 2020, closing out the year strong. Victory Square’s 2020 Year End Financials will be released on or before April 30th, 2021, and its 2021 Q1 Financials will be released on or before May 31st, 2021.The positive momentum from 2020 has continued into Q1 2021, below are some recent highlights:Victory Square is planning to invest up to $5,000,000 to start commercializing ventures that have been incubating in stealth mode. Ventures are working on the following:EV Solutions, Hardware & SoftwareRenewable Energy (Solar)Plant-Based Comfort Foods (Patties, Crumbles, Meatballs)Digital Assets Management (Focused on Layer 2, DeFi and NFT applications)NFT for MusicTelehealth service for PETSTelehealth Services for Mental HealthFractional Trading Platform FansUnite (Vertical: Sports Betting, eSports, Gaming)

FansUnite (CSE:FANS)(OTCQB: FUNFF) is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and related products.Highlights:Completed an oversubscribed $13,000,000 private placementApplied for key UK Gaming License to operate across BritainReceived a Gaming License and Gaming Supply License from the country of Malta, which enables the Company to offer B2B and B2C gaming services throughout Europe.

GameOn (Vertical: Mobile Gaming, eSports)

GameOn is a gaming company providing consumers, broadcasters, sports books, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. GameOn drove engagement and revenue through its suite of proprietary mobile and TV technologies, changing the way fans compete, watch and win through free and frictionless prediction games.Highlights:Completed oversubscribed $5,800,000 private placementAnnounced significant additions to the Board, Advisory and Management teams: J. Moses (Take Two Interactive), Mike Vorhaus (Draft Kings, Roblox), Sean Hurley (Draft Kings), and Santiago Jaramillo (FIFA at EA Sports, NBA Top Shot at Dapper Labs)Public listing scheduled for March/April 2021

Immersive Tech (Vertical: VR/AR/MR)

Immersive Tech designs, programs, builds and installs immersive and engaging experiences for some of the world’s leading companies. Through a blend of video game development, theme park engineering and the latest VR/AR/MR technologies, the company has amassed a portfolio working with many global brands including: Intel, Snickers, Bayer, Ardbeg, USFDA, Scotia Bank and Capital One among others.Highlights:Company announced launch of “UNCONTAINED” the next evolution in hyper-immersive VR attractions for launch in Summer 2021Immersive Tech’s UNCONTAINED project / attraction was Featured in Forbes Announced the hire of Steven Dooner. Dooner’s remarkable record of career accomplishments showcase his most notable franchise endeavors, involving the expansion of distinguished entities including Chuck E Cheese, ESPNZone, and a series of Disney launches with Club Disney, DisneyQuest, and the expansion of Tokyo Disneyland.Public listing scheduled for Q2of 2021. Covalent (Vertical: Fintech, Crypto)

The data powering the De-Fi economy. Covalent provides a unified API to bring full transparency and visibility to assets across all blockchain networks.Highlights:Established partnerships with the World’s largest developer hub India’s Lumos Labs; Casper Labs to unlock cohesive enterprise data solutions; Elrond to bring data accessibility to its budding digital economy Partnered up with OpenDeFi to Enhance the Transparency of Tokenized Real-World Assets Launched One Million Wallets: A Celebration of Ethereum 2.0

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (Vertical: Web 3.0, EdTech)

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is an EdTech company, with a mission to fuel innovation in the education sector. Cloud Nine’s opportunities and partnerships are strategically positioned to capitalize on the dominance of emerging technologies and the growing need to learn faster and easier from experts in collaboration with key educators and influencers in the marketplace.Highlights:Completed acquisition of VPN PlatformLaunched new Education Technology Platform designed to provide users with easy and simple guides to cybersecurity, wearable technologies, blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and decentralized financeAdded Web3 Tech Entrepreneur, Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluzelle, as Strategic Advisor

Hydreight (Vertical: Digital Health, Pharmacy, Diagnostics)

Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The business model of Hydreight leverages decentralized healthcare to bring quality telehealth, medical, health and wellness services to the masses in an efficient, scalable and cost effective way.Highlights:The Company is on track to project for $5,000,000 in revenues in 2021Hydreight’s proprietary technology is HIPPA compliantThe Company has a 503B pharmacy license , and is a U.S. Certified e -script and telemedicine provider, allowing Hydreight to service all 50 statesIn addition to providing telehealth services, other products include IV Drip, Botox, COVID – 19 testing and other medical and medispa treatments.Expanding its offering to South America and Canada

VS Health (Vertical: Digital Health, Tele-Pet & Diagnostics)

VS Health is 360-degree health care offering smart, connected devices, at-home diagnostic tests, personalized digital guidance and monitoring, 24/7/365 access to health care professionals, and prescription delivery.Highlights:Teaming up with Hydreight to launch one-stop-shop virtual health care platform (telemedicine, virtual pharmacy, at-home point-of-care diagnostic testing) in BrazilLaunch of Telehealth service for PETS – The first fully integrated on demand health and wellness service for domesticated animals and their ownersIn just a six month period; VSH has seen a substantial valuation increase from $5M value in February 2020, to a $65M valuation in September of 2020.VSH has signed distribution agreements with Health Canada approved Covid-19 testing suppliers while it awaits approval for its products from Health Canada

Copilot AI (Vertical: Sales and Marketing Automation)

CoPilot AI is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Canada. The company’s mission is to fundamentally change the way people connect with businesses. CoPilot AI is a BC Technology Impact Award finalist, and is named by Canadian Business as the winner of the Best Pivot award and one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.Highlights:The company is accelerating revenue growth, moving from a well-heeled start-up to a high-growth SaaS venture, scaling business activities and expansion.Further fuelling this acceleration is the ongoing hiring of senior personnel who have already participated in successfully driving existing technology companies into global dominance.Copilot AI’s momentum has seen quarterly double-digit growth drive their product offerings into new sectors and industries with excellent early adoption and customer feedback.

Philanthropic Contributions:

VST is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which it serves and operates. The Company’s mandate is to assist organizations through its time, talent and treasure. The Company is committed to organizations that provide services in the youth, mental health, special needs, sport, tech, education, marginalized groups, First Nations, and accessibility sectors.The company recently contributed $500,000 in donations to: Variety The Children Charity of BC, CKNW KIDS FUND, Simon Fraser University Tech Camp, The BC Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, Covenant House Vancouver, YWCA, Coast Mental Health, The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC, and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. These gifts are in conjunction with VST’s “GIVING BACK” pledge made by its Executive, Staff, and Board.Visit VictorySquare.com and sign up for the official newsletter of Victory Square at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter .On behalf of the board,Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive OfficerFor further information about the Company, please contact:Investor Relations Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: ir@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604 283-9166Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: howard@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-928-6066ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth.

VST’s sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t just another investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.



CBJ Newsmakers