VideoStudio Ultimate 2022 Offers Accessible, Fun & Feature-Packed Moviemaking

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Introducing VideoStudio Ultimate 2022, the latest version of Corel’s affordable and beginner-friendly video editing solution. Designed with the hobbyist in mind, VideoStudio® offers new creative options like Face Effects, animated AR Stickers, Camera Movements transitions, and more, making it even easier to produce fun, cinema-grade films. Feature and filter-packed to make every video one-of-a-kind, VideoStudio Ultimate 2022 enables customers to boost creativity and streamline their workflow, empowering them to create videos they’ll be proud to share.

“VideoStudio Ultimate has long been a go-to for consumers as it’s easy to use, fun to learn, and powerful enough to create movies that impress and inspire,” said Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. “With this latest version, we’ve doubled down on creativity, giving customers a variety of cool effects and features to take their projects to the next level. VideoStudio Ultimate 2022 provides customers with an entire end-to-end video editing experience they can enjoy as they live life and make movies.”

Explore new features that boost creativity and add fun and ease to moviemaking:

NEW! Face Effects: Quickly brighten or smooth skin with simple controls and adjust face width, and even eye size, to fine-tune facial features. Editing tools enable users to modify and level details depending on the impact they are looking to create.

Quickly brighten or smooth skin with simple controls and adjust face width, and even eye size, to fine-tune facial features. Editing tools enable users to modify and level details depending on the impact they are looking to create. NEW! GIF Creator: Explore the newly added GIF Creator to capture a section of a video and convert it to a short, repeatable clip. Easily export GIFs created in VideoStudio and quickly share them via email or social media.

Explore the newly added GIF Creator to capture a section of a video and convert it to a short, repeatable clip. Easily export GIFs created in VideoStudio and quickly share them via email or social media. NEW! Animated AR Stickers: Add instant fun and personality with AR Stickers. Mask faces with animated stickers that recognize and map facial features to hide imperfections, or add character ears, show-stopping eyes, and more, to create playful moments.

Add instant fun and personality with AR Stickers. Mask faces with animated stickers that recognize and map facial features to hide imperfections, or add character ears, show-stopping eyes, and more, to create playful moments. NEW! Camera Movements transitions: Experiment with new Camera Movements transitions with motion blur. Mimic transitions from movies, create transitions that blend scenes together, and easily adjust them to look natural or dramatic.

Powerful editing tools enable users to dive right into video creation and quickly produce, enhance and share videos:

NEW! Speech to Text converter: Save time creating subtitles manually by automatically converting speech in your video to text. Editing captured subtitles, exporting, and importing them into your preferred platform now makes producing content in VideoStudio for online sharing easier than ever before.

Save time creating subtitles manually by automatically converting speech in your video to text. Editing captured subtitles, exporting, and importing them into your preferred platform now makes producing content in VideoStudio for online sharing easier than ever before. NEW! Non-Linear Keyframing in Variable Speed: Leverage Non-Linear Keyframing to make speed adjustments to your video, easily and intuitively. Use preset speed templates and experiment with certain scenes, or save custom speed presets to fast-track future projects.

Leverage Non-Linear Keyframing to make speed adjustments to your video, easily and intuitively. Use preset speed templates and experiment with certain scenes, or save custom speed presets to fast-track future projects. NEW! Face Indexing: Streamline the editing process with new Face Indexing. Analyzing video with facial recognition, Face Indexing automatically identifies and extracts scenes with specific people, saving you time from manually searching through video content to make quick adjustments.

Streamline the editing process with new Face Indexing. Analyzing video with facial recognition, Face Indexing automatically identifies and extracts scenes with specific people, saving you time from manually searching through video content to make quick adjustments. NEW! Format Support & ProRes Smart Proxy: VideoStudio’s extensive file format support now includes HEVC MOV, PCM 5.1CH audio, and GIF files. Plus, new ProRes Smart Proxy creates smaller files for users to edit with, saving disk space, and improving performance without compromising final video quality.

VideoStudio’s extensive file format support now includes HEVC MOV, PCM 5.1CH audio, and GIF files. Plus, new ProRes Smart Proxy creates smaller files for users to edit with, saving disk space, and improving performance without compromising final video quality. ENHANCED! Audio Waveform Editing: Improved Audio Waveform editing now includes a more user-friendly interface that makes high/low sound waves easier to see, and a Music tab that provides quick access to additional audio-related tools to fine-tune projects with ease.

Improved Audio Waveform editing now includes a more user-friendly interface that makes high/low sound waves easier to see, and a Music tab that provides quick access to additional audio-related tools to fine-tune projects with ease. ENHANCED! Media Library & LUT Profiles: Take advantage of intuitive tagging tools that organize your media by multiple keywords, saving you time from searching the Media Library. Plus, explore popular LUT profiles for customizing colors in your video and categorize or rename them for quicker access.

VideoStudio Ultimate 2022 has the tools you need to quickly create impressive videos and share them online, via social media, or even on DVD. Take advantage of FastFlick™ for easy slide-show creation; and burn videos to disc with custom menus and chapters using VideoStudio MyDVD™. MultiCam Capture™ Lite makes it simple to record your screen and capture webcam video simultaneously, and includes support for new animated AR Stickers for fun effects.

VideoStudio Ultimate 2022 is part of the VideoStudio family of products that also includes VideoStudio Pro. For more information, please visit this comparison chart.

Pricing and Availability

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2022 is available in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP) is $99.99 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 89.99/ £89.99 with upgrade discounts available. GBP and EUR prices include VAT.

To try VideoStudio and learn more, please visit www.videostudiopro.com.

To access volume licensing for commercial and education organizations, please visit www.videostudiopro.com/en/licensing/.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2022 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, VideoStudio, CorelDRAW, FastFlick, MindManager, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and/or elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery, or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks, and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact:

Saeed Ismail Saeed

Corel PR

saeed.saeed@corel.com

www.videostudio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ccb18b0-2e2b-424d-b3fc-0c5e8fb2a5f0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23f594a7-2063-4cbb-88a8-dcc79c359bea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/957b06ba-0a64-44d3-b60c-97592116e58f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77c6ac03-2c51-44c2-8b1c-8a74dd1fa4c9

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05d1a515-f017-473c-9e6b-eda006394068



CBJ Newsmakers