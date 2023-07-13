Vielight Founder, Dr. Lew Lim Granted a Patent for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Brain Stimulation & Assigns to Vielight Inc.

Toronto, Canada, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 25, 2023, granted a utility patent to Dr. Lew Lim for his invention, “System and Method for Automated Personalized Brain Modulation with Photobiomodulation.” This patent (# US 11,633,621B2) was filed on September 13, 2018. Vielight Inc. is now pleased to announce that Dr Lim, who is also its Founder & CEO, has assigned this intellectual property in non-invasive brain stimulation to the company, adding to other patents he has already assigned.

What this patent is about

The patent involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate intervention with photobiomodulation (PBM) to improve the brain. Vielight will now develop the technology for public use. It has the potential of resolving challenging psychiatric issues and achieving higher level brain functions.

The patent proposes a novel PBM system and method that comprehensively directs therapeutic light energy into the brain from a combination of transcranial (through the skull) and intranasal (via the nasal channels) locations. In a preferred embodiment, the PBM device works in combination with a diagnostic tool for optimized treatment of abnormal brain function intelligently, automatically, and unrestricted by geographical distances. Ongoing research suggests that this method of brain stimulation can produce significant improvement in brain performance without significant negative side effects.

Application

The patented technology recognizes PBM as an effective way to stimulate the brain, capable of modulating it to achieve targeted outcomes, which can be expressed in electroencephalopathy (EEG) waveforms, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) or clinical measures. Through brain-computer interface (BCI) feedback looping and continuous and deep machine-learning AI, the PBM device can automatically be set to desired parameters involving pulse frequencies, power density, intervention locations, connected networks, phase synchronicity and others. Feedback can be cycled as many times as required until optimal outcomes are reached.

Implication

As human brains are individually unique, standard stimulation regimens are often not equally effective for all people. Furthermore, many psychiatric and neurological conditions have common symptoms but different underlying characteristics. This patent recognizes the need to personalize the stimulation process to achieve the best outcomes. It achieves this through the combination of diagnostic tools (say through EEG and fMRI) and intelligent and automatic adjustments of PBM parameters. Vielight will now own the sole right to develop and offer this method and system of treatment to the world.

Availability

Currently, many users of the Vielight devices have reported improvements to their quality of life, supported by many clinical studies for medical conditions. The company is currently conducting several important randomized clinical studies and basic research, either on its own or in collaboration with established research institutions. The use of the Vielight flagship model, the Vielight Neuro Pro, can enable the AI process. Vielight devices are available to the public today as low risk general wellness devices, or as medical devices for specific medical conditions in specific countries. “The technology under this patent will take the company to a new level of personalization through the incorporation of AI,” said Dr Lew Lim, Founder & CEO of Vielight. We expect these devices to be available within the next two years. Announcements will be made when the advanced model and AI systems become commercially available.”

Other patents assigned to Vielight

The rights to patents that Dr Lim has assigned to Vielight are outlined on the Vielight website at https://www.vielight.com/ai-neuromodulation-photobiomodulation/



