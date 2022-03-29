Vielight pushes photobiomodulation research to a new level.

Toronto, Canada, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vielight Inc., a global leader in transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) research, development and manufacturing, is pleased to announce a new system: the Neuro Pro.

Vielight, a widely recognized innovator in the field of consumer wellness devices using low-level light, has developed the most versatile tPBM device available today. The Neuro Pro is a fully-programmable delivery system forming the next step in Vielight’s strategy to accelerate discoveries using the application of tPBM. The Neuro Pro allows users to control each module’s power, pulse frequency, phase, and the precise position of light delivery using a mobile app.

To date, applications and research into tPBM have been largely confined to pulse frequencies of 0Hz, 10Hz, and 40Hz. The game-changing Neuro Pro allows users to experiment by programming individual modules with frequencies of up to 10,000 Hz and by developing a library of delivery protocols. This could create revolutionary opportunities in areas such as selective local brain nuclei stimulation, the modification of point-to-point waveform coherency, and brain network stimulation.

The Neuro Pro can also function as a simple, one-button personal-use device to help with brain functions, ready for more sophisticated operation when needed. This project will expand the community of Vielight users who seek to improve their brain performance and research the effects of differing tPBM parameters on the brain.

Vielight’s strength has been built through an extremely qualified, high-energy team, along with strong international research partnerships. The Neuro Pro fills an important void that will meet a multitude of needs from research to health and wellness applications, including advanced meditation and biohacking.

According to Dr. Lew Lim, the Founder and CEO of Vielight Inc., “We intend to delight the owners of the Neuro Pro with the regular release of improvements and the expansion of Neuro Pro functionality.”

About Vielight Inc.

Vielight Inc. is leader in practical applications of transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM). The company designs, develops, and researches tPBM devices for non-invasive brain stimulation and modulation. The company holds numerous patents that underline its leadership in brain photobiomodulation (PBM).

Vielight devices are used in research studies and clinical trials worldwide covering:

Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, TBI/concussion/CTE, PTSD, Gulf War Syndrome, depression, COVID-19, sports performance, and meditation. Vielight Inc. is also active in basic science research of biological mechanisms that translate into better personalization.

An upcoming WEBINAR will showcase early discoveries using Neuro Pro from Sanjay Manchanda, PhD. meditation researcher, psychotherapist, neurofeedback practitioner and Penijean Gracefire, LMHC, BCN, qEEG-D, neural frequency analyst, neurofeedback practitioner author and educator.

Registration and additional information can be found at https://pro.vielight.com

