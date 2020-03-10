Villa Charities Is Named A Charity of Choice for Eataly Toronto

TORONTO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Villa Charities Inc. is proud to announce its partnership with Eataly, the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, as one of its official charities of choice. This partnership provides the two prominent Italian organizations with an opportunity to collaborate on initiatives bringing unique cultural programming and events curated by Villa Charities to Eataly’s customer base and the GTA at large. Eataly will also support fundraising initiatives on-site and off-site to help raise money for Villa Charities.

For almost 50 years, Villa Charities has been a destination and cultural leader for the Italian-Canadian community in the GTA. Partnering with Eataly allows Villa Charities to continue strengthening its partnerships with companies who are aligned with VCI’s mission and who are industry leaders with an enthusiasm to further drive awareness and engagement with the Villa Charities organization.“We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Eataly, a global leader and international food brand,” said Anthony DiCaita, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc., “Villa Charities looks forward to collaborating and developing interesting programs that will inspire the Italian-Canadian community. We are grateful for Eataly’s support and commitment.”The first Canadian location opened in November 2019, in Yorkville’s Manulife Centre. Eataly is a bustling Italian marketplace with 50,000 square feet with four restaurants, seven unique food counters, a brewery and a cooking school dedicated to delivering the same high-quality food and drink offered steps away in the full market.“Villa Charities has been a great friend of Eataly in Toronto from day one. At the core of our relationship is a mutual passion for sharing Italian culture with the broader community, whether it be through food, programming or storytelling,” said Nico Dagnino, Store Director at Eataly Toronto. “Selecting them as a charity of choice was a natural fit for us, and we’re looking forward to the ongoing collaborations that come with our partnership.” Toronto marks the 40th location of Eataly around the globe, with other locations including Paris, Riyadh, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo.To launch this partnership, Eataly will present talks with Toronto-based visual artists Peter Triantos and Anthony Ricciardi in March and April, as part of their new “Cultura” speaker series at their recently opened restaurant, Trattoria Milano.A larger exhibition showcasing the works of these artists is on display until April 5th, presented by Villa Charities at the Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery in the Columbus Centre.Proceeds raised from fundraising initiatives organized by Eataly, including a program during Italian Heritage Month, will be donated to help support Villa Charities in its mission to celebrate and promote Italian heritage, culture and support for senior care. About Villa Charities Inc.Villa Charities Inc. is a registered charity that celebrates and promotes the Italian Heritage, Culture, Language, Arts, Food and Family Values. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided culturally sensitive long-term care for seniors and offered educational and cultural programs in music, dance, visual arts, culinary arts, athletics and more. The Villa Charities family includes Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc./Di Poce Centre; Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo apartments for independent seniors; the Columbus Centre; and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery. For more information, visit villacharities.com .About EatalyFocused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all, Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers experience food, beverage and, culture. At Eataly, guests have the unique opportunity to experience Italian culture through markets, counters, cafés, restaurants and educational offerings that explore the best food and beverage options Italy’s 20 regions and the world has to offer. Since Oscar Farinetti first opened Eataly Torino Italy in 2007, his philosophy has spread to 39 stores across the world, including Japan (2008), Dubai (2013), Sao Paulo (2015), Munich (2015), Stockholm (2018), Paris (2019), Toronto (2019), and Dallas (opening in 2020). Eataly Toronto, the authentic Italian marketplace, opened in the Manulife Centre at 55 Bloor Street West in November 2019. The 50,000 square foot culinary destination, located in the heart of the Yorkville neighbourhood, features 7 unique food counters, 5 production labs, 4 restaurants, 3 bars, 1 cooking school, 1 brewery, and a market that all offer traditional Italian food in a vibrant ambiance. To learn more about Eataly please visit www.Eataly.ca.For further information, please contact:

Jessica Patriquin

MAVERICK

416-640-5525 Ext. 230

jessicap@wearemaverick.com Kathleen Sloan, CM

Director, Marketing and Communications

Villa Charities Inc.

416-789-7011 Ext. 309

ksloan@villacharities.com Zai Karim

Senior Account Manager

BPR

416-876-2277

zai@butterpr.ca

CBJ Newsmakers