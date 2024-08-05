Village Farms International Welcomes Brian Ellis as Chief Information and Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the hiring of Brian Ellis as the Company’s Chief Information and Technology Officer (CITO). In this newly created leadership position for the Company, Mr. Ellis will oversee Village Farms’ enterprise architecture and IT strategy as the Company continues executing its global growth strategy and transformation initiatives.

Mr. Ellis joins the Company with over 25 years of information technology experience across a wide range of industry verticals, including consumer goods, e-commerce, travel & hospitality, and government. He brings an extensive background leading large-scale digital transformations for both private and public companies, including leadership positions at Nike, Topgolf Callaway, and Booking.com. Brian is a U.S. Navy Veteran who honorably served in Operation Desert Storm, received a Navy Achievement Medal, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management (Cum Laude) from Saint Mary’s College in California.

Michael DeGiglio, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms commented, “We are excited to welcome Brian to Village Farms and believe his background will be invaluable to the organization as we continue scaling our business across the globe. His depth of expertise is critically important given the increasing complexities of our global supply chain, and we look forward to his contributions.”

Brian Ellis commented, “I am proud to be joining Village Farms, and eager to begin working with our teams in the U.S., Canada, and Europe to elevate our capabilities across the enterprise. It’s an exciting time to be part of the Company, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help shape the Company’s legacy during its next phase of growth.”

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, but now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities internationally while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets.

In Canada, the Company’s wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: [email protected]



