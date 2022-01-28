Vintage Luxury Veteran Team Announces ‘Intimate’ Pop-Up to Launch New International Brand

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Combining over 30 years of experience pricing, grading, and validating product’s authenticity, Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) supports luxury vintage retail operations through innovative methods and impeccable customer experience. Packaged to optimize retailers’ gross margins, companies’ top-selling brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, are shipped within five business days.

In collaboration with Montreal-based Skoop Agency, and household name Melissa Soldera, Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) will host a one-time, by-invitation-only, limited edition pop-up. This event will showcase the team’s ability to provide the best product with the best service in the industry. The event is to take place in Montreal’s Chabanel district before Valentine’s Day.

Vintage industry expert and the corporation’s CEO, Fred Mannella, declared “We have the most in-demand product in stock, at a fair price, all the time. Authenticity guaranteed. We developed a sustained supply chain. The system works, saves our customers time, and streamlines the buying.”

Disclaimer: Two Authenticators Inc. (2a) is not related to any of the brands it sells. Brands are not responsible and do not guarantee the authenticity of goods sold. Authenticity is certified by Two Authenticators inc. (2a)

For further information, reach out to Fred Mannella here: fred@2a.co / (866)351-4221

website: 2a.co

