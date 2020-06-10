ViraxClear Launches ‘Back to Work’ Employee Protection Equipment (EPE) Kit

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

﻿VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ViraxClear, through its joint venture, Shanghai Biotechnology Devices Ltd. (“SBD”), further to the press release dated May 28th, 2020, has now launched its Employee Protection Equipment (EPE) kit, which will help business owners protect their employees from the transmission of viral infections, such as COVID-19. ViraxClear will distribute the EPE kits through its newly launched sales platform, ViraxCare, www.viraxcare.com .https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/645f77dd-85af-4c3d-9f5c-971ff0865ed2https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/392ca869-c20e-4ef1-972b-49856ce8de23 ViraxCare ViraxCare sells high quality, competitively priced PPE to individuals, globally through its website www.viraxcare.com . KN95 masks, 3 ply masks, nitrile gloves, infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, wipes are just some of the medical equipment and PPE available on the website for direct sales. ViraxCare also offers bulk PPE and medical equipment purchases for businesses and organisations. EPE Kits ViraxCare offers a subscription service of scientifically procured PPE for businesses to minimise the risks of their employees returning to work. ViraxCare provides a plentiful and regular supply of masks, gloves and antiviral wipes as well as the technology to analyse symptoms, with the use of devices such as infrared thermometers and oximeters. These boxes are aimed at all employees regardless of whether they work in an office, a construction site, a restaurant or a clinic. EPE kits will also benefit employees whilst they travel to and from work. This represents a responsible commitment to the welfare of employees everywhere. EPE Kit Benefits A responsible commitment to employee welfare, health and safetyIncreases safety for employees whilst at workIncreases safety for employees whilst travelling to and from workIncreases likelihood of employees attending workplaceReduces risk of business disruption/ interruption due to viral outbreakReduces risk of potential legal action against employerReduces potential liability and insurance risksHigh-quality, certified products delivered to the office regularlyEach employee receives their own box/ PPE supply, which avoids regular contact with a shared supply that could become contaminated or is shared unevenly. The Product https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e1c6413-d62b-4789-a206-16077ec45737Customers will receive their ViraxClear EPE kit, which includes the following medical devices with the kit and PPE on a subscription refill basis:Infrared Thermometer – The thermometers do not require contact with a person and can swiftly measure temperature from 1cm-5cm from the forehead. These are particularly useful for use in public places like a hotel, airport, factory or office. These are battery-operated, handy and easy to use thermometers, which do not require any trained technicians. Whilst they are by no means definitively accurate in the detection of COVID-19, they are widely being used across the world to detect potential symptomatic COVID-19 carriers.Pulse Oximeter – These easy-to-use devices simply clip on to your finger and measure pulse rate and blood oxygen saturations, which can be key indicators in viral infection.KN95 Masks – ViraxClear has developed its own range of KN95, FDA Registered and CE marked masks, which may be comfortably worn for hours.Disposable 3 Ply Masks – ViraxClear has developed its own range of FDA Registered and CE marked 3-ply disposable masks, which are particularly helpful travelling to and from work.Gloves – To reduce the risk of transmitting potential pathogens, particularly during travel to and from the workplace.Antimicrobial Hand Wipes – These wipes include active agents to kill certain types of potential pathogens. Advantages ViraxClear EPE kit works to help keep the workplace safe in three ways:Limiting Contact Transmission: The antimicrobial wipes and gloves limit the transmission of germs from direct and indirect contact with the environment around us to our hands and face. This is applicable both travelling to and from work and whilst in the workplace.Limiting Airborne and Droplet Transmission: The use of 3-ply masks and KN95 masks can help to minimise the risk of respiratory viral transmission.Detection: Early detection of COVID-19 symptoms is key in limiting the spread of the virus. Pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers could allow employers to detect signs of infection and restrict the transmission to others. Supply and Distribution Venus Consulting Ltd. will be ViraxClear’s supplier of the EPE kit components. ViraxClear has launched this product and will focus on Europe as its initial market. About ViraxClear ViraxClear focuses on commercializing novel products that address significant healthcare needs with a specific target on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The company’s main focus is marketing its ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test. The ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test for COVID-19 is a lateral flow immunoassay used to qualitatively detect both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies. About Global Care Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. About ViraxClear ViraxClear focuses on commercializing novel products that address significant healthcare needs with a specific target on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The company's main focus is marketing its ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test. The ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test for COVID-19 is a lateral flow immunoassay used to qualitatively detect both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies. About Global Care Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile. 