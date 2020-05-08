ViraxClear Provides Update on Sales Platform and Increases Access to PPE Stock with Supply Agreement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Care Capital Corp. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ViraxClear, through its operating entity, Shanghai Biotechnology Devices Ltd. (“SBD”) has on May 5th, 2020, finalized supply contracts with Shenzhen Qianhai Huolilang Technology Co., Ltd. (“Qianhai”) for the supply of KN95 Masks (the “Masks”) manufactured by Promask Electronic Medical Device (Guangzhou) Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Promask”) globally.

CBJ Newsmakers