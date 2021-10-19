VirtaMove Launches on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VirtaMove is pleased to announce that its Application Migration and Modernization product is now available as a transactable solution in Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The new offering lets customers use their existing Azure subscriptions to move applications from unsupported Windows Server 2003, 2008, and 2012 servers to modern and secure, Windows Server 2016 and 2019 cloud-hosted instances. VirtaMove’s Migration Intelligence Suite is now fully integrated with Microsoft Azure.

“More and more customers choose to move business-critical workloads to Microsoft Azure to retire legacy on-premises servers,” says Nigel Stokes, CEO, VirtaMove Corp. “We’re excited that our product offering in Microsoft Azure Marketplace offers a great way forward for customers to migrate workloads to the Azure cloud.” Nigel Stokes,

CEO, VirtaMove Corp

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure.” “We’re happy to welcome VirtaMove’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.” Jake Zborowski,

General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.

VirtaMove Migration Intelligence (MI) Suite is an innovative family of software products that migrates Windows Server applications to newer, cloud-hosted operating system instances. The MI Suite provides detailed situation reports and provisioning capabilities for creating the optimal destination environment in the cloud.

VirtaMove Migration Intelligence (MI) Suite includes:

V-Maestro – an orchestration product that reports on and analyzes your network servers and all the applications they’re running, and lets you manage migrations in progress.

V-Migrate – an AI-based migration tool, which eliminates the need to manually reinstall and reconfigure apps or “lift and shift” entire server images using P2V tools.

To learn more about our full SaaS product offering in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, please contact:

Josh Pearson

VP Sales, VirtaMove Corp.

jpearson@virtamove.com

VirtaMove’s Intelligent Migration Suite on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

V-Migrate on Azure Marketplace

V-Maestro on Azure Marketplace

About VirtaMove

VirtaMove software is the “best first move” in application modernization. It provides a fast, flexible way to move server applications to new cloud servers, without code change. VirtaMove’s patented software moves most complex server applications with ease. It allows you to modernize your infrastructure, moving from an old OS to a newer one with automation – modernize and move to a new cloud-hosted OS instance in one step. For more information, visit VirtaMove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

