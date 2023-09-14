Virtual reality simulation ensures job seekers and employers succeed together

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new program delivered through virtual reality (VR) is helping to deliver relevant, immersive training tailored for the workplace.

NorQuest College’s VR Soft Skills training was funded by the Government of Alberta under the Workforce Strategies grant program and developed in conjunction with ELIXR Simulations and developer partner, Red Iron Labs, to assist employers and jobseekers practice real-life scenarios to help them succeed together in a more inclusive workplace.

“With Workforce Strategies grants, Alberta’s government is making multi-year investments in education and job training to give Albertans the skills they need for today’s job market and our future economy. I am pleased NorQuest College is launching this exciting new virtual reality initiative,” says Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade.

The VR Soft Skills training offers an innovative approach to skills development, enhances motivation and attitude to gain knowledge, permits experiential learning, and improves retention and confidence, particularly for equity-deserving groups who are often marginalized in traditional workplaces.

“Jobseekers who can approach the interview process with confidence and an improved ability to communicate will improve their chances of gaining employment,” says Gail Kesslar, Applied Research Business Development Officer at NorQuest College. “The training we are providing to employers, will help to remove any uncertainties they may face about hiring from these groups.”

VR technology has a wide variety of applications from both commercial and business standpoints and more possibilities are being explored constantly by innovative Alberta companies like ELIXR Simulations that will have implications globally.

“At ELIXR, we believe in the power of virtual and augmented reality to change the way we work, live and play and this partnership with NorQuest College is the perfect demonstration of how a virtual reality solution can create new pathways to successful and inclusive work environments,” says Brett Ludwig, Chief Technology Officer with ELIXR Simulations. “Through partnerships like this one, we hope to create many more VR and AR solutions that uplift people and businesses within our province.”

About ELIXR Simulations

ELIXR Simulations is an Edmonton-based non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the use and understanding of extended reality (XR) technologies across Alberta. ELIXR Simulations offers programs and services that connect industry leaders with the XR community to build technologies that will improve and uplift Alberta. Governed by a network of 11 Alberta post-secondary institutions and 6 industry partners, ELIXR is committed to driving innovation and economic growth in Alberta.

About NorQuest College

NorQuest College is Edmonton’s comprehensive community college serving students throughout the province with full-time, part-time, online, and face-to-face learning options. NorQuest helps learners with diverse educational backgrounds complete or further their studies through foundational programs.

Our post-secondary diploma and certificate programs and continuing education options offer rewarding career paths in health, community studies, business, environment, technology, hospitality, and diversity and inclusion training. Our suite of customized and corporate training options ensures organizations and their workforces are prepared for the demands of the future. By collaborating with business, industry, government, and communities, we ensure our learners receive workforce relevant, inclusive, and transformative educational experiences.

