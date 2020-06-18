Visionstate and Bunzl Canada Launch National Hygiene Compliance Platform

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to report that its partner Bunzl Canada ( bunzlcanada.ca ) today announced the phased roll-out of the WandaMOBILE™ digital cleaning management system to major distribution centres across Canada.

As an essential link in Canada’s grocery, safety, and cleaning & hygiene supply chain, keeping its buildings and vehicles clean and hygienic to protect both employees and customers is vital for Bunzl. However, like most organizations, the national distributor struggled to easily verify and validate cleaning program compliance. To solve that problem, Bunzl collaborated with its development partner, Visionstate IoT, on the WandaMOBILE™ application.Accessible from any mobile device, WandaMOBILE™ contains the specific cleaning protocols for each warehouse facility and vehicle fleet, including both tasks and frequencies. Staff can easily enter cleaning activities as they are completed. Managers can quickly and conveniently view compliance dashboards to verify the necessary activities are taking place to keep facilities clean, healthy and safe. The system is designed to focus cleaning efforts, improve effectiveness and promote compliance in any type of facility.According to Bunzl’s Senior Director of Operations, Tim McKinnon, the program pilot was highly successful. “We began this initiative in our Mississauga, Ontario facility. The first month was a learning curve – as expected, it took our team some time to get used to a new way of doing things. But by week four we had our cleaning program running so well, our compliance rose to over 100%, and the feedback from our management team and employees was really positive. Now we’ve begun a phased roll-out, beginning with our five largest distribution centres across the country.”“WandaMOBILE™ is a powerful compliance management tool that helps to raise the standard of cleaning and hygiene in public spaces,” said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate. “The feature-rich technology continues to evolve to enable and support state-of-the-art environmental management.”John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada and a passionate proponent of the system, said it will be implemented in all of the company’s office and warehouse locations by the end of the year. “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage or improve it,” he said. “The health and wellbeing of our employees and customers is our top priority and foremost concern. Digitally managing and monitoring cleaning program compliance enables us to maintain a cleaner, healthier and more hygienic work environment for our employees. That protects our customers and gives them confidence when our vehicles arrive with their critical supplies.”WandaMOBILE™ is a component of the WandaNEXT™ system, comprised of robust analytics software and data collection components that include touchscreen tablets, infrared traffic counting units, the new mobile application and IoT alert buttons. Its configuration can be customized to meet specific facility management needs. The system’s growing installation base includes healthcare, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States. It was also recently launched in the United Kingdom and Australia.About Visionstate Corp.Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors“John A. Putters”Visionstate Corp.





