Visionstate Announces Collaboration with Bunzl on New IoT Technology

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or ‘the Company”) is pleased to announce it is collaborating with Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene, the Company’s exclusive distributor of its proprietary WandaNEXT™ solution, to develop new technology to further enhance its product.

The technology collaboration will focus on Internet of Things (IoT) development to expand the functionality of the WandaNEXT™ solution, a smart device designed to improve efficiencies in cleaning and maintaining restrooms and common areas. WandaNEXT™ is already deployed throughout North America and is currently being introduced to international markets including the UK and Australia.The development will translate into additional revenue for Visionstate in IoT services as well as valuable experience in designing end-to-end IoT solutions.“We are extremely pleased to be working with Bunzl as our partner on these important technology initiatives,” explained Visionstate CEO John Putters. “The market for IoT solutions will continue to grow, as more and more devices are connected and collecting important analytics on their performance.”Included in the development plans are the roll out of Wanda mobile, a mobile application designed to expand the WandaNEXT™ solution to any area of a facility, and a fresh new interface design that reflects a modern, professional look.IoT development will focus on collecting data from new and existing sensors that further solidifies WandaNEXT™ as a hub of data for facility managers. The development provides Visionstate, a software developer, with important hands-on experience in designing sensor hardware suitable for many different types of applications.“Visionstate is extremely competent in developing software and has a long track record of demonstrating these capabilities,” Putters explained. “The collaboration with Bunzl provides experience in new areas, which will ultimately pave the way for Visionstate to become a full, end-to-end provider of IoT solutions.”“Our collaboration with Visionstate continues to enable us to deliver innovation that helps our customers improve efficiency and lower costs,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Bunzl Canada. “It’s a very important partnership and a win-win for both.”About Visionstate Corp.Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state of the art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

