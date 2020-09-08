Visionstate begins phase 2 of app roll out, announces new sales

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) is pleased to announce it has commenced phase 2 roll out of its Wanda mobile app to locations across Canada. The app, which tracks cleaning compliance, resource use and other cleaning-related activities, will be deployed to an additional 20 warehouse locations in September 2020.

The Company also reports it has secured a pilot project for its Wanda solution at a global pharmaceutical company which is using the technology to track cleaning in its test lab environments. The Company has also commenced a pilot project with one of the largest universities in Canada. Additionally, existing customers of Visionstate have ordered more product, including the Wanda device, Wanda QuickTouch, and the mobile app.“The interest in the Wanda solution has grown dramatically as our communities enter into re-opening stages of their economies and facilities,” explained Visionstate CEO John Putters. “Antiquated paper-based methods of tracking cleaning compliance are no longer acceptable, and IoT solutions like Wanda are becoming the standard.”The new sales will add to the Company’s bottomline as it builds its residual income from the Wanda solution, which is based on a software as a service model. Each additional sale of licenses adds to the monthly recurring revenue.The Wanda suite of products include physical tablets located at the entrance to public restrooms that collects data on cleaning, supplies and maintenance to ensure cleaning protocols are being met. Recently the company also launched WandaMOBILE which can track cleaning and compliance in every part of a building. Wireless, battery operated IoT buttons, called Wanda QuickTouch are also being used to track alerts and responses to critical cleaning issues.“Our products are essential to properly tracking cleaning compliance,” explained Putters. “As facilities begin to re-open, they must ensure they are meeting new standards, and our technology helps them track that performance, especially if reporting to health authorities is mandated.”WandaMOBILE is a cost-effective method of tracking compliance and can be deployed within days. The mobile app, which can run on any smart device, provides facility managers the ability to create custom compliance reports that can then be tracked in real time through analytics.The Company’s sales strategy is to build its compliment of mobile licenses to increase the recurring revenue generated through the software as a service model.“WandaMOBILE is an extremely affordable solution to helping to protect people’s health and present a positive, proactive image,” Putters explains. “Consumers, visitors, patrons, will all expect an enhanced approach to cleaning, and WandaMOBILE ensures that is the case.”The Company is currently targeting franchises in hospitality, school districts, and other large, recognizable locations for its technology. The Company is doing this through key word advertising, direct sales and webinars.“Cleaning compliance is no longer an after thought, or something to take for granted,” Putters explains. “COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way we view facilities, and the public’s expectation is that these facilities take cleaning seriously and demonstrate proactivity.” About Visionstate Corp.Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors“John A. Putters”Visionstate Corp.





