Visionstate Corp. Provides Corporate Update

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) provided a corporate update to address recent, significant milestones.

In the past couple of months, Visionstate has demonstrated major growth in sales and deployments of its WANDA™ cleaning-tracking technology. As the Company continues to grow its partnership, increase internal sales, and focus on its technology development, recognition for WANDA™ is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Some of the highlights from the corporate milestones include:

Successful Trial at the Metro Toronto Convention Center Along with a successful showcasing of WANDA™ at the ISSA Canada Show, Visionstate is pleased to announce that it has also completed a successful trial in the washrooms at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, which has now captured the attention of other facilities.

Installation in the City of St. Albert Following Visionstate’s campaign with the City of Edmonton to manage cleaning activities and maintenance of the city’s 400 bus shelters, QR codes are now being planned to be installed in the City of St. Albert, representing another exciting new vertical for the Company.

Expansion at Blackstone Visionstate’s long-term customer Blackstone is expanding their WANDA™ locations by more than 300% with approximately 100 WANDA™ tablets, giving further validation for Visionstate’s position within the market.

Partnership with Grey Nuns Community Hospital Visionstate has established a long-running partnership with the Grey Nuns Community Hospital (GNCH), a part of Covenant Health that has 18 sites located in 12 communities across Alberta. The Company has developed an asset management system that GNCH is using to monitor its equipment. This new development opens many new opportunities in all sectors.

Activation at the University of Saskatchewan Activations of the Company’s unique Internet of Things (IoT) have been estimated to include 1,800 deployments within the University of Saskatchewan. For each activation of the mobile application, Visionstate measures its success based on the rate of customer acquisition. Visionstate is currently developing a plan to manage data in a way that the university can digest and use efficiently.

Installation at the Grand Villa Casino Visionstate announced that they have completed installation at the Grand Villa Casino.

Integration at Hygenia Visionstate reported that it is close to completing its integration at Hygenia and that the Company will be able to conduct surface testing for audits. The Company is also working on HVAC tracking to measure air quality which will be made available in the coming months.

On-going Conversation with an International Hotel Chain Visionstate is making great headway with a hotel located in the heart of Banff National Park. The hotel has been providing hospitality to its guests for more than 130 years with its 745 guest rooms and suites. This relationship represents the first hotel for Visionstate and another exciting milestone for the Company.



John Putters, CEO of Visionstate, commented, “As we continue to build our position within the market, and scale WANDA™, we feel confident that we will be able to replicate our efforts into other large facilities.” Putters added, “We strive to find like-minded partnerships for successful business development. What we learn from every partnership is that no two businesses function the same and we will continue to find ways to make WANDA™ work for them. Sometimes it pushes us creatively, but out-of-the-box thinking keeps every day interesting and innovative.”

Visionstate is now prioritizing on finalizing details for many more installations, including malls, healthcare facilities, resorts, school divisions, commercial facilities, casinos, universities, and coast-to-coast cleaning companies in the United States. Outside of Visionstate’s partnership with Bunzl Canada, the Company is also forging ahead with internal sales.

About Visionstate Corp.:

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDATM smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centers, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. To learn more, please visit our website at www.visionstate.com.

