Visionstate Engages Stockhouse to Provide Digital Marketing and Investor Awareness Services

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSX.V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or ‘the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (“Stockhouse”), which owns a streaming platform with one of the largest communities of retail investors in North America, to provide investor awareness and digital media communication services to the Company. Stockhouse records on average over 1 million unique investors per month, with over 400,000 registered members.

John Putters, President and CEO of Visionstate, says: “We are delighted to have retained Stockhouse to help us reach a wider audience. Visionstate’s story has never been more relevant than now. We have always said that our mission as a Company is to make the world a better place and we do so by developing and incorporating unique Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that are used globally and in a wide range of industry verticals, all revolving around the ideas of sustainability and improvement of operational efficiencies. We are not just in a revenue mode, we are reporting profits and are ready to scale up – it’s time for Visionstate to become top of the mind of the investment community, and this is one of our priorities for 2021 alongside further business development and expansion of our IoT capabilities.”

Effective immediately, the terms of the agreement include 12 months of services and can be extended thereafter if Visionstate deems it appropriate. The agreement will allow Company press releases, editorial pieces and other marketing materials prepared by Stockhouse and/or the Company to be accessible through the Stockhouse portal.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

