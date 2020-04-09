Visionstate’s Latest Technology to Raise Bar on Hygiene Compliance Amid COVID-19

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it is collaborating with Bunzl Canada , the Company’s exclusive distributor of its proprietary WandaNEXT™ solution, to further enhance its product line to meet the needs of any type of facility.

Bunzl Canada, a division of global cleaning and hygiene product distributor Bunzl plc , has launched the two newest system components, WandaMOBILE and WandaQUICKTOUCH, developed by Visionstate to complement existing WandaNEXT capabilities. The company expects cleaning and hygiene compliance to be at the forefront of facility maintenance concerns, creating increasing demand for the detailed analytics and reporting functionality provided by WandaNEXT.“WANDA is a powerful compliance management tool that will help to raise the standard of cleaning and hygiene in public spaces,” said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate. “Organizations who implement this advanced technology will be seen as industry leaders and best practice examples of state-of-the-art environmental management.”WandaMOBILE enables cleaning teams to efficiently document cleaning activities from their mobile devices and provides facility managers with data analytics to confirm activity types and frequency, analyze consumable usage and optimize resource deployment. WandaQUICKTOUCH is a simplified technology of WANDA, an Internet of Things (IoT) alert button enabling quick, easy and affordable tracking for service alerts and response times in any type of facility.The new components broaden the system’s applicability to varied facility sizes and types, which will become vital as more companies are looking into improving the hygiene and thus health and safety of their public areas, as a result of novel coronavirus outbreak.“More than ever, the focus will be on ensuring that the correct cleaning protocols for specific facility types have been established, and are being followed,” said Bunzl Canada President, John Howlett. “We continue to work with Visionstate IoT to enhance this important technology so we can proactively address the new challenges our customers face in maintaining healthy, safe and productive environments.” WandaNEXT has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States. It was also recently launched in the United Kingdom and Australia. About Visionstate Corp.Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

