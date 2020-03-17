Visionstate’s WANDA is First Line of Defence in COVID -19 Breakout

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) has seen a marked uptick of inquiries about its WANDA IoT solution in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. WANDA, a smart restroom solution already installed in multiple locations across North America, is expanding quickly as facility managers look to new technologies to ensure compliance with cleaning contracts, which should result in higher revenues for Visionstate over the next few quarters once the new installations are complete.

Visionstate has worked with its distribution partner to create a WANDA kit pre-bundled with IoT cellular connectivity, making it a plug-and-play device.“With the novel COVID-19 virus now being declared a global pandemic, the importance of cleaning in public facilities has become paramount in the fight against the disease spreading even further. Visionstate’s WANDA is on the front line of cleaning efforts, ensuring effective cleaning procedures are met in the on-going battle against viruses. It provides the public a level of comfort knowing that facility managers are committed to high standards,” explained John Putters, CEO of Visionstate IoT Inc.WANDA is a smart tablet that is mounted at the entrance of public restrooms and monitors cleaning activities to ensure that those efforts are compliant with required procedures in order to meet high standards of cleanliness. WANDA, which is protected by an antimicrobial film, is installed in hospitals, airports, office buildings, shopping centres and recreational centres across North America. The IoT solution is used by facility managers to ensure cleaning standards are met and to track activities through WANDA’s real-time analytics dashboard.Over the last three months Visionstate IoT has added several key locations to its customer portfolio, including a Class A office tower in downtown Manhattan, which is currently looking at expanding its WANDA compliment and adding IoT buttons or Wanda Quicktouch, a simple method of issuing alerts for cleaning or maintenance issues. The Company has also sold WANDA units to a US-based power authority, a large Canadian zoo, a group of recreation centres, as well as made its first global sale to a shopping centre in Australia.In the past six months Visionstate has developed new technology to further strengthen its position as a premier supplier of smart technology in the facility management industry. The Company has launched a new mobile app designed to track cleaning outside of restrooms, and IoT buttons which require no infrastructure and can be installed in virtually any location where alerts and tracking cleaning are important. About Visionstate Corp.Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

