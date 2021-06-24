VitalHub Announces 5-Year Licensing Contract to implement and use the TREAT Client Management and Care Coordination Solution with Family Service Toronto

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the closing of a 5-year licensing contract, following a competitive RFP process with Family Service Toronto (“FST”), to implement the use of the Company’s TREAT Client Management and Care Coordination solutions.

Following a highly competitive RFP process, Family Service Toronto selected VitalHub’s TREAT platform to replace their incumbent Case Management System used since 2005. The deal comprises a 5-year licensing contract for use of VitalHub’s TREAT Client Management and Care Coordination software solutions.

One of Canada’s largest social service agencies, FST sought a solution to migrate their programs to a new Electronic Client Record system, offering the ability to store and track client data. Moreover, they required a solution that would help streamline their business processes, to ensure efficiency, while still meeting funder, reporting, and submission requirements.

A key requirement for FST was a solution which provided their counsellors and other service providers with the ability to input separate or shared event logs, schedules, assignments as well as the ability to set up user interfaces appropriate to individual user functions and varying scopes of authority. TREAT addresses this leading-edge functionality for co-ordination of care, offering best-practice documentation, and integrated functionality for standard reporting.

“TREAT has been one of our flagship offerings for quite some time, and is a product that has consistently brought value to many of our customers. This deal demonstrates the competitiveness of our EHR and Case Management solution, and the value we offered to clients in digitizing systems to improve the coordination and delivery of care,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are delighted to work with Family Service Toronto in helping to streamline their business processes, helping to optimize efficiency and ensuring compliance with reporting requirements.

“We needed to find a solution to replace our legacy system, specifically one that would allow us to support the many community programs and services we provide across Toronto,” said Brian Porter, FST’s Director of Technology, Communications and Facilities. “We determined VitalHub’s TREAT system was best suited to supporting our large multi-program needs following a review of other solutions. We look forward to our partnership with the VitalHub team.”

ABOUT FAMILY SERVICE TORONTO

For more than 100 years, Family Service Toronto has been welcoming residents into a caring community that supports families and individuals to overcome adversity and to thrive. FST is one of Canada’s largest social service agencies that works with and for the city’s residents. FST’s mission is shaped by their understanding of poverty and the pernicious effects of marginalization and discrimination. While they direct their energies to support individuals and families, they also work upstream to influence policy, build knowledge, strengthen communities and advocate for system change.

Each day across Toronto, you will find FST staff providing services to people with mental health needs, persons impacted by family violence, and people with developmental disabilities. FST’s three core service areas — mental health, family violence and developmental disabilities — remain exceptionally relevant and will remain the focus of their work.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

