VitalHub Announces Licensing Agreement of Pre-Op Solutions, Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ, to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI | OTCQX: VHIBF) is pleased to announce a licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital, at-home pre-op solutions, Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ, to the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Bolton”).

This agreement is a new customer contract, further expanding the Company’s presence across the National Health Service, and will provide Bolton with access to Intouch’s award-winning Synopsis Home and iQ products. This sale responds to a need identified by Bolton NHS Foundation Trust to alleviate their elective care backlog, increasing operational efficiency and throughput. The Trust needed a solution to enable departments to be more efficient to cope with the additional surgeries required to work toward clearing the elective backlog, and chose the Company’s products to address these challenges.

The Bolton NHS Foundation Trust is one of the North West’s busiest acute NHS foundation trusts, providing a range of health and wellbeing services to people across Bolton and other parts of Greater Manchester area, and is classed as amongst the best in the region for several of their services. The Royal Bolton Hospital is a major hub in Greater Manchester for women’s and children’s services and is the second busiest ambulance-receiving site in Greater Manchester.

With the integration of Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ, the Trust can expect to see better visibility into their elective backlog, streamlined pre-op assessments which will alleviate managerial pressures, a triaging platform that will limit unnecessary appointments and better tend to complex patients, open integration into existing systems, flexible workflow, comprehensive and accurate pre-op assessments, and decision making support that highlights risk through the 250+ algorithms programmed into Synopsis modules. In turn, the Company expects the deployment of the Synopsis solutions to empower the Trust to better manage its elective backlog pressures.

“We are excited to begin working with Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, as we continue to grow our customer base,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This deal further reinforces the market demand for our best-in-class patient flow solutions. We look forward to continuing to progress our growth strategy, supporting our customers in achieving the highest standards of care delivery.”

ABOUT BOLTON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI” and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

