Vitalhub Announces Licensing Deal with North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) hardware and software solutions with North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust (the “Trust” or “North Middlesex).

This is the 6thIntouch with Health transaction announced this quarter, succeeding the following recently-announced deals:

The Trust is a new customer of the Company, with the transaction resulting from North Middlesex seeking a solution for ongoing operational pressures, and the need to tackle their growing Elective Care backlog. The Trust expressed keen interest in the Company’s Patient Flow Management solutions, to enable effective use of their facility’s rooms.

North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust is one of London’s busiest healthcare providers. The Trust provides hospital care and community services to the population living across Enfield, Haringey, and other boroughs in the North London area. Annually, the Trust provides treatment for over 650,000 patients.

The Trust can expect to see improved patient experience, enhanced Trust efficiencies, maximized room utilization, and improved staff utilization through the use of Intouch’s products. This contract is a licensing transaction in which the North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust will receive the Company’s Flow Manager, Check-in, Calling and Wait Time Manager, Mobile Appointment Manager, Room & Resource Manager, iReception Module, Kiosk Access License (per kiosk), Calling Access License (per calling screen), and cloud hosting software programs. Additionally, the Trust will receive 7 iReceptionist Kiosks and 13 Calling Screens. The expected deployment time is twelve-weeks. The Company is excited to engage in this new relationship, and to continue growing its network of Intouch users across the UK Healthcare space.

“As the 6th Intouch with Health transaction announced this quarter, this marks the most deals we have announced for Intouch in a comparable period, since acquiring the company,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are pleased to see the ongoing and growing market demand and penetration for our patient flow solutions, as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

ABOUT NORTH MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL NHS TRUST

North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Hospital Trust is one of London’s busiest healthcare providers, providing hospital care and community services for the 350,000 people living in Enfield, Haringey and beyond. The Trust’s specialist services include HIV, cardiology, blood disorders, diabetes, fertility, sickle cell and thalassaemia. In addition to a full range of cancer diagnosis and treatment services, the Helen Rollason Cancer Support Centre is based on-site and provides services to support cancer patients’ wellbeing. Moreover, North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust provides a dedicated community service for children and young people, aged 0-19, in Enfield so that they can get the best possible start in life. North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust’s vision is to provide outstanding care to their community.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

