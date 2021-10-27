VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a licensing transaction of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform to Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Royal Berkshire”).

The transaction is principally focused on Royal Berkshire Hospital and allows the PAS (Patient Administration System) integrated solution to be used at all 6 Trust sites. Intouch’s Room & Resource Manager product enables health system staff to easily search the system for available rooms and suitable facilities and resources, comprising an essential component of the digital health infrastructure pertaining to scheduling, which supports the drive to reduce lengthy waiting lists.

This deal comes as a result of the Trust having identified a need for a platform which would enable a longer term plan to digitally transform outpatients. Room booking throughout the Trust is currently performed with an in-house developed solution which does not integrate with the hospital’s PAS. “The Trust reviewed offerings from multiple suppliers. The Intouch solution was selected because it met the Trust’s key requirement which is to engage in a partnership with a company that can provide a broad solution, set to help with their digital ambitions, as opposed to engaging multiple “point” suppliers,” commented, Mike Sanders, CEO VitalHub UK Corp.

The Intouch Room & Resource Manager solution provides hospital staff with instant access to real-time data including room availability, the status of a meeting room and resource needs, enabling resources to be allocated and booked in an efficient manner. It also captures resource needs and allows relevant resources to be allocated and booked in a timely manner, maximizing the use of assets. These tools provide access to critical operational visibility information pertaining to scheduling and resource availability, necessary for health systems to optimize the efficiency of patient flow and the patient journey.

“Our continued growth and market penetration is evidence of the ongoing demand for digital transformation and operational efficiency solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are delighted to enable the safe and effective management of the patient journey through each stage of the health system as we continue to meet this growing market demand through our best in class product suite.”

ABOUT ROYAL BERKSHIRE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST: The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest general hospital foundation trusts in the UK and the main provider of acute and specialist care services for west Berkshire. With six sites; Royal Berkshire Hospital Bracknell Healthspace, Dingley Child Development Centre, Prince Charles Eye Unit, Townlands Memorial Hospital, West Berkshire Community Hospital and Windsor Dialysis Unit, the Trust employs approximately 5,500 staff and serves a population of approximately 1,000,000 people.

In January 2020, the Trust was rated ‘Good’ overall by the CQC and was proud to receive the inspection report, which highlighted many examples of good and outstanding care across the Trust. Reflecting the high standards of care on offer, recent patient surveys show that over 90 per cent of patients rate their overall experience of services as excellent, very good or good.

The Trust provides acute medical and surgical services to Reading, Wokingham and West Berkshire and specialist services such as cancer, dialysis and eye surgery to a wider population across Berkshire and its borders.

ABOUT VITALHUB: Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

