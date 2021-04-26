VitalHub Announces Licensing of Recently Acquired SHREWD Solution Into Canada, in Partnership With CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’île-de-Montréal to Improve the Journey of Patients Across Their Integrated Health Network

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with a regionally integrated Canadian health network, which has contracted the SHREWD Resilience and Action modules from our recently acquired subsidiary, Transforming Systems.

Our partnership with the Centre Integre Universitaire de Sante et de Services Sociaux du Nord-de- l’île-de- Montréal (CIUSSS) lays the foundation for our expansion of SHREWD into Canada, introducing an innovative technology platform that was developed in the UK and that has been successfully deployed across approximately 30% of the Integrated Care Systems within the UKs National Health Service.

The SHREWD solution will support the coordination of services across the CIUSSS, which is an integrated university health and social services network focused on and designed to ensure timely access to care, continuity of care and high-quality care that will contribute to the improved health of the population within its district.

The CIUSSS has acquired SHREWD to support its mission and mandate which relies on the effective integration of services and collaboration across providers, which encompasses 26 healthcare facilities, including 5 hospitals, across five boroughs in northern Montreal. This CIUSSS supports a population approaching 450,000 people, roughly ¼ of Montreal’s population and is the 2nd most populous in the province.

“Our choice to implement SHREWD is an important part of our journey toward supporting our evolution and toward developing a command centre that will allow our care providers and administrators to in real-time have visibility of what is happening across our health network, so that we can act immediately to address challenges and optimize pathways and the flow of patients through our network. The UKs NHS integrated care model is a good inspiration for us and the SHREWD technology has been proven in that market as being one that contributes to being able to integrate data seamlessly across various systems and present that information in a simple and engaging way so that we can have a single point of reference for what is happening across our network”, said Frédéric Abergel, President and CEO of the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

“Organizationally we are thrilled to be partnering with Frédéric and his leadership team to support their mandate of integrating care across their network. This team is inspiring and their willingness to seek out and invest in transformative and innovative technologies for the betterment of the community they serve reflects the dedication that they have toward achieving the very important outcomes of improving access to and the quality of care that they provide by optimizing the patient journey”, said Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development & Marketing, of VitalHub Corp.

“The SHREWD solution is one that has proven to drive significant value and quality outcomes for our UK customers, our belief is that the similarities between the Canadian healthcare and UK healthcare systems are such that this is a solution that Canadian health authorities are very much in need of, particularly as they continue down the path of better integrating care, breaking down the silos between levels of care, and managing care in a cost-effective manner,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The expansion of SHREWD into Canada highlights to us that we have a significant opportunity to establish as strong a footprint as we have in the UK and that provincial and regional health authorities can benefit from this technology.”

ABOUT CIUSSS DU NORD-DE-L’ÎLE-DE-MONTRÉAL

Encompassing 26 healthcare facilities in five boroughs of northern Montreal, the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal is mandated with developing and administering healthcare and social services for the area’s 436,000 residents. The organization also delivers specialized services to 1.8 million Quebeckers in other regions, mainly regarding trauma care and respiratory, cardiac and mental health. An affiliate of the Université de Montréal, the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal’s research is focused on three areas: biomedicine, social research and childhood and adolescent mental health.

ABOUT TRANSFORMING SYSTEMS LTD.

In 2015, Transforming Systems began commercializing their solutions to help the NHS solve a fundamental challenge surrounding lack of access to real-time information across its multitude of services. Developed over the course of a 6-year R&D process, Transforming Systems’ product portfolio, SHREWD, aims to solve the challenge of capturing and transforming high quality data on fluctuating scales, from varying sources.

The product portfolio facilitates secure, real-time data collection, analysis and forecasting, at a price that is accessible to all health and social care commissioners. Once captured, the SHREWD Platform empowers NHS teams to determine actionable insights from a wide range of healthcare data, leading to improved organizational efficiencies and resource utilization, ultimately aiming to improve the delivery of patient care.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers, including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

