VitalHub Announces Sale of DOCit Mobile Application to Another Municipally-Operated Long-Term Care Facility – Initial Phase of Deployment to Begin With Rollout of COVID-19 Screening Solution

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the sale of the DOCit solution to the Corporation of the County of Lambton Long-Term Care Services, marking the addition of another municipally operated, public Long-Term Care facility to our customer ranks.

Continuing to build upon the success of the VitalHub-Trinity Village partnership through the Procurement by Co-Design program, this sale demonstrates the growing market demand for the DOCit App, and represents another opportunity to service multi-facility, public sector clients.The County of Lambton owns and operates 3 Long-Term Care Homes as well as two Adult Enrichment Centres offering day programs for dependent adults who live at home. The County of Lambton will leverage the application’s multi-site reporting capabilities allowing for organization wide trending, multi-site data analytics and benchmarking.DOCit will be rolled out in two phases, the first phase will involve the rollout of the COVID-19 Screening forms to manage and conduct ongoing screenings for signs and symptoms typical of COVID-19. Phase two will focus on mobile enabling caregiver tasks and resident and non-resident focused forms, allowing the County’s long-term caregivers to truly become mobile; replacing manual paper forms, schedules, task lists and providing mobile access through the integration of smartphone and tablet technology into clinical workflow.“We are excited to deploy this new technology in our Homes,” said Jane Joris, General Manager of Long-Term Care for the County. “Documenting as care is provided improves the quality of care and safety of the people in our Homes and the time efficiencies will be appreciated by both those people providing care and those receiving it.”“We are very excited to work with the Lambton County,” said Andre Vandenberk, Chief Innovation Officer of VitalHub. “Lambton’s decision to use DOCit further underlines its value ability to optimize workflow in a multi-facility long-term care organization, providing our long-term care community with the technology and data to make critical decisions as they continue to manage and provide optimal care during the pandemic and beyond.”ABOUT THE CORPORATION OF LAMBTON COUNTY:The County of Lambton is a leading provider of Long-Term Care, built on a 50-year history of helping adults live life to the fullest. They believe that everyone should be able to live in a Home where they are valued, can live with dignity, and have the opportunity to remain a vital part of the community. Known for quality care, exceptional service and dedicated employees, the County operates three well established Long-Term Care Homes, as well as two Adult Enrichment Centres offering day programs for dependent adults who live at home. https://www.lambtoncares.ca/ ABOUT VITALHUB:VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical healthcare information systems in the Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long-Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment and EHR solutions.VitalHub’s aim is to create high-value, secured solutions enabling interoperability among existing health data systems. VitalHub is primarily focused on working with organizations in the Mental Health, Acute and Long-Term Care space, to further extend organization’s applications across the continuum of care, powered by the security, efficiency, and trust of Blockchain technology.The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.CAUTIONARY STATEMENTThe TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.CONTACT INFORMATIONDan Matlow

