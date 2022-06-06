VitalHub Signs Multi-Year Licensing Agreement to Provide an Electronic Medical Record Solution for Provincial Adult Correctional Facilities across Ontario

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce that TREAT has been licensed for an initial six-year contract term and an option to extend for four additional years, to better track the essential medical information needed to effectively treat inmates in provincially-run adult correctional institutions across Ontario.

For VitalHub, this agreement is an important and meaningful event. The six-year contract value is comprised of recurring license revenue and professional services delivered over a six-year period, totaling approximately $9 million (CAD) in the initial term.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General holds approximately 8,000 inmates a day across its 25 adult correctional institutions. Health care services at all correctional institutions maintain detailed health records for all detainees from the time of admission to release.

VitalHub’s TREAT Electronic Health Record was selected following an extensive and thorough evaluation process that began in December 2019 with the issuance of a Request for Information and concluded with the Request for Bid process closing in late 2021. Once deployed provincially, TREAT will provide care givers with accurate, up-to-date, standardized, and secure health information records.

“The TREAT solution continues to gain momentum as the leading EHR for health and human services providers in Canada. This agreement represents the second provincewide partnership that our team has earned the right to support in Canada and represents another very significant milestone for VitalHub. We expect that with the scope, scale and expertise developed, this project will in time present many more opportunities across Canada and internationally,” said Niels Tofting, EVP, Business Development & Marketing.

ABOUT MINISTRY OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL

Ministry of the Solicitor General | Ontario.ca

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers