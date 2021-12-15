VitalHub Subsidiary S12 Solutions Reports a New Multi-Year Contract at Northamptonshire, UK

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to report that its subsidiary, S12 Solutions (“S12”), which was acquired by VitalHub earlier this year, continues to achieve significant market penetration with a new S12 Solutions contract signed in November 2021. Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (“the “Trust” or “Northamptonshire”) has signed a multi-year contract with S12 Solutions to help the Trust move towards its goal to digitally transform paper-based processes. The Northamptonshire contract includes: 1 Clinical Commissioning Group, 2 Local Authorities and 1 Trust. The license features the S12 Solution standard platform, including both; the electronic statutory Mental Health Act (“MHA”) forms and the electronic claims process.

S12 Solutions is a UK-based company, which helps mental health professionals efficiently complete Mental Health Act 1983 (“MHA”) processes. S12 Solutions is a digital platform, which connects Approved Mental Health Professionals (“AMHPs”) with approved section 12 (“s.12”) doctors for MHA assessments in England. AMHPs are able to find available, nearby doctors, create s.12 doctor claims, and both AMHPs and doctors can create, complete and share electronic statutory MHA forms.

Founded in 2017, S12’s platform supports mental health crisis care pathway efficiency through timely access to the best available assessing team for service users, more assessment preparation time for AMHPs, and greater control over contact information and s.12 work for doctors.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress being achieved by the S12 team,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The S12 platform solves a significant market need by addressing the inefficiencies caused by outdated paper-based processes associated with the MHA. In addition to this planned implementation at Northamptonshire, we continue to see a significant opportunity to leverage the S12 technology platform, both within its current mental health application, and to disrupt additional healthcare market verticals.”

About Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is committed to making a difference in the community the Trust serves. Northamptonshire offers more than 100 services including mental health, community nursing, sexual health, physiotherapy and a range of others including specialty services.

More than 5,000 staff contribute to providing dedicated healthcare for the community, making contact with patients on more than 1.5 million occasions in 2017/18 alone. Northamptonshire’s current population of over 733,000 people is set to rise by 4% by 2030. Of this population, 20.1% are aged 0-15, 62.6% are aged 16-64 and 17.3% are over 65 years old.

About VitalHub: Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “VHI”.

