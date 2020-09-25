Vitalis places No. 3 on The Globe and Mail’s second-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vitalis Extraction Technology, Inc. (Vitalis) is pleased to announce it has placed No. 3 on the Globe and Mail’s 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Vitalis earned its spot with a three-year growth of 8,090 per cent.Vitalis is a world-class manufacturer of industrial-scale supercritical CO2 extraction systems for a broad range of industries, turning their organic materials into pure extracts. Vitalis builds for the future and continues to raise the bar for safety, service and performance to serve its diverse customer base that includes producers of cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B and essential oils.“What an honour it is to be recognized on this list of great Canadian companies. It is truly a testament to our team and technological innovations, coupled with the trust of our industry-leading clients that has fueled our global growth from our proudly Canadian roots,” said Joel Sherlock, co-founder and chairman of Vitalis. “Vitalis was born on the premise of partnership – we believe that combining a customer-first approach with industry-leading innovation helps drive our clients’ success, which in turn propels our own business. This belief drove our decision to build components in-house, from the initial fabrication of raw steel and customized control systems to live on-site installation and training. We stand firmly behind the quality of every system. We’re proud to reach this milestone as we approach our 5th birthday, and excited to maintain this momentum of growth moving forward with our sights set on new products and new markets.”Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.About Vitalis

Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. (Vitalis) is a privately-owned, Kelowna BC -based engineering and manufacturing company, producing industrial supercritical CO2 extraction systems for the cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B and essential oil industries. The company’s core focus on innovation and design has vaulted it to the forefront of the market. Renowned for their reliability, scalability, and continuous operation, Vitalis systems are euGMP-compliant and carry the latest certifications, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Board (NB), Canadian Standard Association (CSA/CRN), and European Conformity (CE/PED). Vitalis is one of only a few Original Equipment Manufacturers in the space, with operations in Canada, Australia, USA, Columbia, Denmark, United Kingdom, and Serbia as well as in-country support centers spread across the globe. Visit https://vitaliset.com for more information.For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

403-585-4570



CBJ Newsmakers