Vivo welcomes back the community with open arms to its new and renovated spaces

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgarians now have better access to inclusive and accessible spaces and programs for healthy living thanks to the generosity of donors of Vivo for Healthier Generations, a charity on a mission to ignite healthier generations. On Friday, October 6, 2023, Vivo will officially welcome Calgarians to explore and experience the 135,000 square feet of LEED Gold Certified spaces that were designed by community, for community to empower Calgarians to move and connect more.

To address the community’s ask for a gathering space and connection to nature, Vivo has a first-of-its-kind indoor park with rolling hills, skylights to showcase the beautiful prairie sky and an Outrace structure for fully functional, accessible fitness. Nestled inside the indoor park, visitors can find The Calgary Foundation Community Hug and Windows of Giving. The Windows of Giving is an alumni donor wall that recognizes members of Vivo who have generously donated to the expansion project.

“Vivo’s expansion is the result of an entire community’s hard work,” says Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary. “Seven years ago, North Central Calgary rallied together out of frustration around an inability to secure funding for this expansion project. In fact, it was a primary motivation for me to run for Council in 2017. I am so proud of the work we have done and the millions of dollars we have raised collectively to create this treasured space where our families can play gather and connect,” says Gondek.

“This expansion would not have been possible without the generous support from the Government of Canada, the Province of Alberta, the City of Calgary, along with The Calgary Foundation and numerous private community donations,” says Courtney Cathcart, Board Chair, Vivo. “These incredible donations are recognized on the All In for Community Donor Wall featured inside the east entrance and alongside the Caldwell Family Social Stair, which is an area intended to foster social gathering. As we celebrate this milestone, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the community for helping us bring our mission to inspire a wholistic mindset for health living to life,” says Cathcart.

Vivo serves a diverse community where 49 per cent of residents identify as racialized, the expanded fitness facility features Technogym equipment that offers instructions for proper use in 13 languages. The fitness centre includes boutique-style studios that include group cycling equipped with accessible bikes, yoga and meditation, personal and group training sessions and more.

From outdoor gathering spaces and a climbing wall to an updated aquatic facility with a six-lane, fully accessible 25 metre pool and an indoor lakeside experience for those who like to enjoy the water from afar, Vivo has created a unique and safe space for social connection and overall wellness.

“We want new and different people to feel a sense of belonging at places like ours,” says Cynthia Watson, Chief Evolution Officer, Vivo.

Just inside the doors of the indoor park, visitors can find the BMO Collaboratory, a space that offers Calgarians a unique opportunity to stretch their imaginations and to “Boldly Grow the Good” through community collaboration to shape a healthier future and address social issues. The space is fitted with technology for brainstorming and collaborating across time zones, and is truly a space for convening, co-creating, building, measuring and scaling new kinds of healthy living solutions to the issues our communities and city are facing.

“Our partnership with BMO is so important because their investment is bringing to life the dreams, aspirations and well-being of an entire community,” says Watson. “We see this partnership as a foundation for shaping healthier generations and look forward to seeing what the community, our partners and team explore, create and launch using this space.”

“BMO is proud to be a part of this exciting new renovation and expansion of this inclusive and accessible community space where our community can gather,” says Jeff Hillyard, Senior Vice President and Head, Prairies Region, BMO Commercial Bank. “This donation directly impacts the health and well-being of our entire community, exemplifying BMO’s Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life and our commitment to making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society,” says Hillyard.

Step into a world of wellness possibilities during Vivo’s grand re-opening week. From wellness workshops and family fitness fun to inspiring success stories, Vivo is dedicated to empowering you on your health and wellness journey. Be part of this celebration and uncover new avenues to prioritize your well-being.

Celebrations will take place between Friday, October 6 and Friday, October 13, and Calgarians are invited to join Vivo for a week filled with events and activities designed to embrace and thank the community for their ongoing commitment to creating healthier generations.

Those who join Vivo in celebrating between October 6 to 13 will have access to exclusive promotions, discounts, membership extensions and more. All memberships purchased at Vivo support programs like Everybody Plays, Vivo’s way of removing barriers to play by subsidizing those who otherwise may not be able to afford organized programming.

For more information about Vivo, a full list of its service offerings and membership details, please visit www.vivo.ca.

Additional quotes for media:

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Our government continues to invest in recreational infrastructure to encourage healthy lifestyles for communities in Alberta. This new facility will provide Calgary residents with more opportunities to stay active and engaged with their community, today and into the future. We will continue working with our partners across the country to invest in projects that promote active lifestyles, foster wellness, and promote improved health for Canadians.”

Joseph Schow, Minister of Tourism and Sport, Government of Alberta

“Alberta’s government is proud to support Vivo for Healthier Generations by providing capital funding to make the renovation a reality. Our government is committed to investing in projects for Albertans to participate in sport, recreation and social activities. We appreciate Vivo’s innovation and passion in creating a one-of-a-kind facility with amenities and programs that makes wellness accessible across all seasons to benefit Calgarians of all ages and walks of life.”

Marion LaRue, DIALOG Partner

“Vivo is a chance for Canadians of all generations to engage in stronger physical, social and emotional health,” says Marion LaRue, DIALOG Partner. “As the recreation design lead for the facility, we wanted to reimagine Vivo as a purpose-driven space complete with thoughtful design interventions that would encourage the community to play, connect with nature and have environments for holistic wellness and building community resiliency. We look forward to Vivo becoming a true staple of the Calgary community.”

About Vivo

Vivo is a charity on a mission to raise healthier generations by empowering Canadians to achieve their optimal health whether they’re at home, school, work or in the community with us. The Vivo for Healthier Generations Society operates a Community Centre and Research and Innovation Lab in the heart of north-central Calgary where we work with our community and partners to support them in living a healthier life.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO’s Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2022, our social impact included more than $69 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 50,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $26 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com.

About The Calgary Foundation

Calgary Foundation flows millions of dollars to every corner of our city every year, supporting causes as myriad as our population. As those funds spread, our hope is that they bring something else with them – the knowledge that a city is a profound thing to share. In 2022-23, Calgary Foundation granted $61.7 million to 1,149 charities. The Foundation has an asset base of $1.3 billion and received $37 million in new gifts this past year.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

[email protected]

403-390-2170



CBJ Newsmakers