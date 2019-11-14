Vizsla Resources Announces C$4.0 Million Brokered Private Placement of Shares and a Concurrent C$2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (“Vizsla Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”) for a marketed private placement of up to 10,000,000 shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of C$0.40 for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the “Offering”) and a non-brokered private placement (the “Non-Brokered Financing”) to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2.0 million.Brokered Private PlacementThe Shares will be offered by way of a private placement pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements to residents of all provinces of Canada, except Quebec and such other jurisdictions as may be agreed to by the Company and the Agents.In addition, Vizsla Resources has granted the Agents an option (the “Agents’ Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, up to two days prior to the closing of the Offering to increase the size of the Offering by up to 20% solely to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.In consideration for their services, the Agents will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and broker warrants to purchase such number of common shares as is equal to 6.0% of the number of Shares issued under the Offering at an exercise price equal to C$0.40 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.Non-Brokered Private PlacementUnder the Non-Brokered Financing, the Company will issue an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 Shares at a price of C$0.40 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000. A Finders’ Fee will be payable on the gross proceeds of the Non-Brokered Financing of 6.0% in the form of cash and broker warrants to purchase such number of common shares as is equal to 6.0% of the number of Shares issued under the Non-Brokered Financing at an exercise price equal to C$0.40 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for general exploration expenditures. The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or around November 28, 2019 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.All securities issued under the Offering and the Non-Brokered Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. All dollar amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.On behalf of the Board of Directors Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding completion of the Offering and the Non-Brokered Financing, the anticipated closing date of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

