Volaris Acquires Zeit AG

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volaris Group, a global leader in vertical market software, today proudly announced its acquisition of Zeit AG, a provider of workforce management solutions catering to the needs of complex European organizations.

Zeit’s technology helps customers address time tracking for employees and projects, workforce and shift planning, and attendance management requirements.

Commenting on the acquisition, Alice Luo, Chief Strategy Officer at Volaris Group said, “I look forward to working with Zeit AG to continue to deliver increasing value to their customers and supporting its mission to deliver new time tracking and workforce management innovation. Volaris best practices and learning opportunities can help position Zeit for success and growth.”

Established in 1994 and with its headquarters in the picturesque town of Sursee, Switzerland, Zeit AG has consistently been at the forefront of time management technology with its flagship products, ProLine and Bridge4ERP. The solutions, available as SaaS or on-premise model, stand out for their adaptability and wide-ranging functionality.

Stefan Müller, CEO of Zeit AG, stated, “Our modular time-tracking solution is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all workforce management challenges and represents our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Volaris Group’s approach is to buy and hold the companies they acquire – meaning our customers can have confidence in a stable home for our team and technology.“

Zeit AG will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Stefan Müller and the Zeit AG leadership team.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

[email protected]

Media Contact for Zeit AG:

Alexander Dominik

Head of Marketing – Zeit AG

Tel: +41 78 232 9873

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers