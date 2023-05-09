Volaris Group Acquires FunctionFox

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Volaris Group announced the acquisition of FunctionFox. Based in Victoria, British Colombia, FunctionFox designs and builds timesheet and project management software for creative agencies and teams.

“Volaris is a natural fit for our business as they acquire and hold their companies forever. FunctionFox will continue to run independently and remain customer centric, supportive, and focused on helping creative teams succeed,” said General Manager Corina Ludwig. “With Volaris we now have access to a network of experienced business leaders in our industry, knowledge sharing, and industry best practices. This helps position FunctionFox for growth and continued success.”

FunctionFox’s solutions cater to marketing teams, creative teams, design teams and freelancers providing flexible solutions based on their needs. They offer Classic, Premiere, and In-House solution bundles.

“We have followed FunctionFox’s success for many years,” said Nathan Godfrey, Portfolio Manager at Volaris Group. “We are looking forward to working with the team and seeing the business thrive within Volaris Group”.

This important company will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Corina Ludwig who has been with FunctionFox for 22 years.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers